Breaking down Kanturk's 17-point turnaround to beat Newcestown

BALLYHEA'S Ciarán O’Regan achieved what must surely be a GAA first on Saturday night.

The voice of the communications officer of the sporting arm of the Irish Wheelchair Association will be familiar to many readers as he was previously part of the sports department at RedFM (and Radio Kerry before that). That radio experience means he plays an important role in the matchday experience at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, devising the playlist that is heard over the public address.

With the usual stadium announcer Peter Dennehy not present for Saturday night’s Co-op SuperStores SAHC semi-final between Kanturk and Newcestown, Ciarán called out the starting 15s – and then took his spot as one of referee Joe Larkin’s two linemen.

Obviously, such duties meant that Ciarán couldn’t carry out the MC role during the game and so Terry Brady informed patrons of changes and injury time in the first half, with Patrick Mulcahy taking on the task for the second period. Credit to Patrick for letting those present know that Cian Clernon was the addition to the Kanturk team for extra time after they had had a sending-off in normal time.

That the game went to extra time at all was down to a rousing fightback from the Duhallow side, who wiped out what was an eight-point deficit as the second water break approached. Having forced the additional 20 minutes, they triumphed by 4-23 to 0-26, setting up a final against Fr O’Neill’s or Bride Rovers. Kanturk manager Tom Walsh credited coach Frank Flannery for the role he played in effecting the turnaround.

“Frank got the lads together and said, ‘This is asking a big question of us, now we have to stand up and show what we’re made of,’” he said.

“This bunch of players, we’ve had a lot of days out with them. They’ve taken us all over the country, they’ve taken us to Croke Park, we’re very proud of them in Kanturk, we know what they’re made of.

“This was a very big ask but the response that we got, we’re absolutely delighted. Really and truly, this was a historic occasion, to be up playing the semi-final of a senior championship.

“To come and do it the hard way, to give that performance, was really heartening for us.”

Such a scenario appeared unlikely in the opening half when Kanturk scored the game’s first five points.

“We pulled away with five points,” Walsh said, “but Newcestown changed their system and started running it more from the back.

“They asked questions of us then and they had their purple patch. Newcestown are a good team, they’ve a lot of minor championships won. They’re always there or thereabouts, they’re a very successful dual club, like ourselves really.

“They had their period and we had to tweak things again to try to counteract that. Once we did that and put our head up and started going at them, we got the results.

We had a few great goal chances, we had a lot more chances than them during the game. We took them and that’s probably the difference in the end.”

Walsh isn’t wrong, either – Saturday’s semi was the 22nd game in the grade this year and in only three of them did the team scoring more goals end up losing.

SOLID

While Kanturk lost former Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash to Limerick’s South Liberties before this year’s campaign, his replacement Grantis Buckinskas has yet to concede in the championship while Kanturk have raised seven green flags across their four games.

It’s a record that has brought them to within an hour of a premier senior spot. The all-East Cork semi-final between O’Neill’s and Bride takes place next weekend, though that doesn’t mean that Kanturk can rest up and take advantage of extra time to prepare, as they have a Bons Secours Hospital Premier IFC semi-final on the horizon.

“Our next focus is Aghada in Mourneabbey next Saturday evening,” Walsh said.

“Once that’s sorted, then we start to look at this. That’s where we are and that’s the price you pay.

“There’s momentum there now and it was the same back in 2017, when we won both. There’s only a limited amount of training you can do, so it’s momentum and success that take you along.

“That’s what we’re depending on now, really.”