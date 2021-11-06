Cork camogie: Charleville drive on in final quarter to claim Junior A title

Charleville 2-9 Ballinora 1-8

IN a thrilling SE Systems Junior A camogie final, a storming last quarter from Charleville was enough to see them take the title after a great battle with Ballinora.

At the interval, there was only a point in it as Ballinora led 1-2 to 0-4 and at the second water break there was still only a point separating the sides.

Two goals from Charleville in the last quarter gave them a firm advantage and while Ballinora responded with two points, and despite huge pressure in the closing stages, the Charleville defence stood firm.

Played in glorious weather conditions on Castle Road, Ballinora opened the scoring with a free from Kate O’Shea inside two minutes. Charleville responded with points from play from Alma Jones and Kate Liddy, and with Fiona Nelligan converting a free, they led at the first water break 0-3 to 0-1.

They extended their lead with a point from Jones but, battling to gain a grip, Ballinora responded with another O’Shea free before they hit the front with a goal on 22 minutes from Claire Dooley.

Both defences came under a lot of pressure, but they held firm to the half-time whistle where Ballinora held the narrowest of leads, 1-2 to 0-4.

On the resumption, Charleville were quickly back on level terms thanks to a point from Liddy, but Ballinora responded and went two points clear with Rose Murphy converting twice, from a free and a penalty.

Amid huge excitement, Charleville responded and again it was all square with two points on the trot from Nelligan frees. The sides remained deadlocked as Siobhan O’Regan pointed to put Ballinora ahead and Nelligan again levelled and a point from O’Regan just before the second water break had Ballinora a point clear, 1-6 to 0-8.

Both sides continued to give it their all as the final quarter got underway and the Mid Cork side led by two points on the resumption courtesy of Dooley’s score.

Charleville responded with Nelligan converting another free. They hit the front and went a point clear with a goal from Liddy before Jones found the back of the net soon after.

Now four points clear, they looked comfortable, especially when Nelligan pointed from play.

Digging deep Ballinora had a point back through O’Regan, but they were unable to break down Charleville who held on to take the title and win promotion to intermediate grade in 2022.

Charleville’s Laura Doyle was named as The Echo Player of The Match after an excellent performance for her side.

Scorers for Charleville: A Jones, K Liddy 1-2 each, F Nelligan 0-5 f.

Ballinora: C Dooley 1-0, S O’Regan 0-3 (0-1 f, 0-1 pen), K O’Shea 0-2 f, R Murphy 0-2 (0-1 f, 0-1 pen), K Dooley 0-1.

CHARLEVILLE: S O’Neill; M Murphy, M Jackman, K Dore; R Jackman, M Jones, S Hudner; E Murphy, A O’Keefe; F Nelligan, K Liddy, T Dore; A Jones, K O’Reilly, L Doyle.

BALLINORA: A. Linehan; S O’Keeffe, K O’Halloran, A Murphy; M Murphy, B Holmes, G Linehan; N McCarthy, A Nic a Bhaird (c); KA Crean, S O’Regan, K O’Shea; K Dooley, C Dooley, R Murphy.

Subs: A Quirke for K O’Halloran (40), L Walsh for McCarthy (45), E Murphy for A Murphy (48).

Underage

In underage finals, over the weekend Sarsfield’s and Éire Óg battled it out for the U14 Premier Cup and after a close battle Sarsfield’s emerged as winners with three points to spare, 0-12 to 0-9.

The U14 B League Cup was won by St Fanahan’s who defeated Bandon while the U14 C League Plate saw Nemo beat Bride Rovers.

The U16 Premier League Cup was won by Sarsfield’s who defeated Clonakilty and in the U16 A Championship Plate final Laochra Óg beat Castlemartyr.

Kilbrittain/Timoleague won the U16 B League Cup at Barryroe’s expense.

The U16C League Cup was won by Banteer who defeated Watergrashill, and Castlelyons had a point to spare over Tracton as they took the U16 B League Plate.