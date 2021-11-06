Cork club football champions return to the Munster arena this winter

ONE outcome is guaranteed in this era of uncertainty and that is there will be new Munster club football champions in the middle of January next year.

It wouldn’t take too much guesswork to figure out that Nemo Rangers, the 17-times provincial champions, who were the most recent winners, will not be defending their crown.

Remembering the current All-Ireland club champions is more challenging because the final itself isn’t recalled for its quality and seems so far back, as well.

The answer is Corofin, the Galway and Connacht champions, who defeated Kilcoo, from Down, 1-10 to 0-7 in a best-forgotten final, which was dominated by the Ulster team’s ultra-defensive set-up.

Corofin played Nemo in the semi-final at Cusack Park, Ennis, on the first Saturday of January 2020 and won 1-10 to 0-7, en route to clinching the Andy Merrigan Cup for the third consecutive season.

Since then, there hasn’t been a ball kicked in anger in the provincial or national club competitions, not with Covid-19’s interruption. That will change in the new year, fingers crossed.

The counties in Munster are making strides to have the identities of their respective champions known in time for next month’s quarter-finals and semi-finals. Limerick have already supplied their champion club in the shape of Newcastle West, who were also the 2019 winners, and they await the Waterford champions in the quarter-finals at a Limerick venue on the first weekend of December.

The Waterford championship is at the semi-final stage this weekend, with The Nire taking on Ballinacourty, at Fraher Field, this evening at 7pm, and the defending champions, Rathgormac, facing Gaultier, at Fraher Field, tomorrow at 1pm.

Rathgormac are the popular fancies again this season, with little separating The Nire and Ballinacourty.

The other Munster quarter-final is between the champions of Clare and Tipperary, with the Banner representatives enjoying home advantage in that one the same weekend.

The Clare final is on Sunday, with Kilmurry-Ibrickane taking on Éire Og, Ennis, at Cusack Park, and Kilmurry-Ibrickane the fancied side to take over the mantle as county champions, from St Joseph’s Milltown-Malbay.

Tipperary are at the semi-final stage, too, with the first game in Golden this afternoon at 2pm, when Moyle Rovers take on Loughmore Castleiney, and in Boherlahan, tomorrow, at the same time, the defending champions, Clonmel Commercials, are up against JK Brackens.

Clonmel are highly fancied to retain their crown and have another pop at Munster honours, just as did they so successfully in 2015.

TRADITIONAL

Cork and Kerry have byes to the semi-finals and it’s the Cork champions meeting either the Clare or Tipp winners in one semi-final and Kerry facing either Limerick or Waterford in the other.

Those games are pencilled in for December 18-19, with the final on January 15-16 of 2022.

Once again, it’s expected to be a Cork-Kerry decider, as it was in 2017 when Nemo defeated Dr Croke’s 0-16 to 0-11, but it is by no means a banker.

Cork are down to the last four and the bookies quote 15/8 for a St Finbarr’s-Douglas final, with Castlehaven 2/1 and Clonakilty at 8/1. The big question is whether we’ll have an all-city final, a West Cork decider, or a combination of the two?

St Finbarr's Steven Sherlock is tackled by Eire Og's John Mullins. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

We’ll know tomorrow week, after the double-header between Douglas and Clon and the Barrs-Haven at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Kerry are at the quarter-final stage, with two games today and the remaining two tomorrow, with two divisions still standing. Dingle and Kerins O’Rahillys are first into the fray, at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, at 5pm, and they’re followed by Legion-St Brendan’s at 7pm.

Tomorrow, at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, there’s a second double-bill, featuring Austin Stacks and South Kerry at 2.45pm and Templenoe-Dr Croke’s at 12.45pm.

Stacks, who are the club champions and would represent Kerry if either St Brendan’s or South Kerry won the county, are the 2/1 favourites, with Croke’s at 5/2. Corofin, who meet Mountbellew-Moylough in the Galway final tomorrow week, are the 2/7 favourites.