Cork City hoping for crowd of 2,000 for final league game

TOMORROW promises to be a huge day for Cork City Football Club and their women’s side for a number of reasons but first and foremost they need to get a good result on the pitch.

Their last away fixture of the season did not go well last weekend.

Quite frankly, it was a disaster as the champions-elect Peamount United put City to the sword and moved one step closer to claiming the title with an emphatic 8-1 win.

“It wasn’t a great performance from us,” reflected manager Paul Farrel during the week as he hopes his side will learn from their mistakes when they take on Treaty United in the Munster Derby at Turner’s Cross tomorrow afternoon, kick-off 2pm.

“We were slow off the mark, we made a few individual errors and Peamount punished us for them.

“Before we knew it, after ten minutes we were 3-0 down and after 25 minutes we were 5-0 down and it’s obviously just an uphill battle from then.

Cork City's Shaunagh McCarthy and Peamount's Becky Watkins battle for possession. Picture: Moya Nolan

“The girls settled into the game a bit more but that was probably because Peamount took their foot off the pedal as well.

“We got one back in the second half but it was very hard to get any foothold in the game when it’s that scoreline.

“We need to learn from it, we need to learn from our mistakes and we need to make sure we rectify all of them for this weekend.

“After a loss like that you want to turn it around straight away and we are lucky we have this game straight away so we need to concentrate on the game Saturday and put in the best performance we can.”

The club are hoping there will be a big attendance for the derby as they, in combination with fan podcast ‘ The Other 3 Amigos’, are pushing for a crowd of 2,000 people to attend as they look to end a tough season on a high.

Tickets will be available right up until kick-off with proceedings from the event going to Breast Cancer Ireland so they can continue their fantastic work.

“The girls have been talking about it for a long time,” admitted Farrell. “It will be great to have a huge crowd at it, the girls deserve a big occasion like this.

“They had the cup final last year. It was behind closed doors so they didn’t have their family or friends there.

“They missed out on that last year so it would be great if the Cork public can come out and support them now.

“We have a group of dedicated girls there that are just role models for young girls playing sport so it would be great to showcase that.

“There has been a bit of hype about this game more and more over the last few weeks but we just need to keep our feet on the ground and focus on the game itself, what happens off the pitch will happen off the pitch.

“It’s always a tough game, it’s a Munster Derby and for both teams, it’s the one you want to be playing in and winning.

COMPETITIVE

“It’s always a good occasion. We lost 3-2 at Turner’s Cross but we beat them 2-1 at Jackman Park so they have been tight affairs, they had a bit of bite to them and they’ve been good spectacles.

“We are looking forward to Saturday to see what the outcome will be but we hope to get the win.

It’s a bit of a showcase game as well in the way we are promoting it so we want to go out and put in our best performance and have something to build on for next year.

“If we can get the result great because you finish the season on a high and it helps you plan for next year.”

The game will also technically be Farrell’s last in charge as he was only initially named as Rónán Collins’ successor until the end of the season.

And while he is just concentrating on that final home game of the campaign for the moment, he admitted he would like to remain at the helm next season.

“We take it one game at a time. It’s obviously the last one so it’s something we will plan accordingly and make sure that we have the i’s dotted and the t’s crossed.

“I haven’t really thought about next year too much but I will sit down with the club at the end of the season and see what they want and what I want but it is a role that I’m interested in for next year,” he concluded.