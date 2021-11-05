Kanturk and Bride Rovers: Still in search of dual honours

KANTURK and Bride Rovers are the last clubs standing in terms of completing a county championship double in football and hurling.

The Duhallow club meet Newcestown in the semi-final of the Co-op Superstores senior A hurling at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night.

And a week later Kanturk turn their attention back to football to play Aghada in the semi-final of the premier intermediate championship.

It’s a hectic time for the Duhallow club though they’ve been quite used to it and know how to balance both codes at this stage.

And that’s not forgetting either their contingent with the division’s footballers, Cork midfielder Paul Walsh and John McLoughlin, who battled bravely against Clonakilty only to be caught at the death.

Bride have eyes on the senior A hurling and junior A football titles even if it’s a daunting challenge considering it’s probably the first time that the same group of players are attempting to pull off what would be an incredible achievement.

Bride Rovers celebrate their JAFC win. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

It’s football this weekend and a county quarter-final for the Rathcormac club, who make the 90-mile round trip to Ahiohill to play Beara champions Urhan on Sunday.

Then, should Bride be successful, it’s football again a week later for the semi-final against the Muskerry champions or Duhallow champions, Boherbue.

Now, you could argue that Blackrock/St Michael’s are also on course for a hurling and football double with Rockies defending their premier senior crown against Midleton on Sunday and Michael’s taking on Dohenys in senior A football next week, also.

Traditionally, they are recognised as sister clubs though in effect they are in effect separate identities with the hurling’s base at Church Road and the footballers domiciled in Mahon.

It’s probably best to park that one for the moment and if it comes to fruition we’ll take another bite at it and see what happens.

Mention of Aghada, brings to bear that they are also involved in hurling at the business end of the season, though a relegation play-off to preserve their premier intermediate status against Watergrasshill was a game neither side wanted at the outset.

A hectic schedule starts tomorrow night and it brings together neighbouring parishes of Glanmire and Mayfield in the semi-final of the intermediate A hurling championship.

Sarsfields are on a course for a double of their own with their second team in action against the former All-Ireland junior club champions and their first string facing Glen Rovers in the premier senior semi-final on Sunday.

Douglas have three teams on the county football trail with the seniors taking on Clonakilty in the premier semi-final on Sunday week and their two junior sides in action this weekend.

The Junior As, who defeated St Michael’s in the Seandun final, face the Avondhu winners Kilworth on Saturday and on Sunday it’s the turn of the youngsters who make up the Junior Bs.

They pipped the elder lemons of the club’s other junior B team in a cracking Seandun final last weekend, winning a quality game of football by 0-14 to 0-12.

Now, it’s either Abbey Rovers or Shanballymore from the Avondhu division in the quarter-final at Glenville.