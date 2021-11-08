Lough Rovers left with a sour taste after fixture clash unresolved

LOUGH Rovers’ delegate to Cork County Board believes that the club’s future could be in doubt as a result of a situation emanating from recent fixture scheduling, ending with a walkover being awarded against them in the BCE Consulting Engineers Seandún JBHC.

At last Tuesday night’s county board meeting at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, John Punch related how the club were asked to play Brian Dillon’s in that city division clash on Monday, September 20, just two nights after a Co-op SuperStores Cork County JBHC quarter-final tie against Randal Óg.

He told the meeting that, when notified of the city fixture by the Seandún board, they informed them of the county game but were assured that the divisional game would take precedence.

“When it turned out that the county game was going ahead on the Saturday, September 18, we told the city board that we couldn’t play on the Monday,” Punch told the meeting.

“We had no problem playing midweek, even though we had county junior B football the following weekend, but 48 hours was too short a gap in terms of player welfare when we have players in their 30s or 40s.

We offered to play the following week, at the same time as another game in the same round but at all stages, we were told no.

“Brian Dillon’s were awarded a walkover but we do not regard that as a finished championship. We looked for disciplinary notice or a hearing and got none.”

Punch’s words were backed by Rovers team manager Gordon Aherne, who told the meeting that, as a result of bad feeling caused by the matter, “It could be the end [for the club] and that’s no exaggeration.”

In response, county chairperson Marc Sheehan said that it was “not a satisfactory situation but we don’t have jurisdiction on the matter. Hopefully there are learnings, that’s all I can say at the moment.”

FUTURE

Speaking to The Echo since the meeting, Punch reiterated Aherne’s words of concern for the future of the club.

“It is that serious,” he says, “because you’ve a divide now within the panel, some fellas would have been able to play again within 48 hours.

“We had a meeting last week out at our own pitch and some fellas said that we should have played it but we have fellas in their 30s and two in their 40s, fellas just back from serious knee injuries and one who couldn’t play at all last year.

“There was no way that we could have played in 48 hours.”

Punch also said that, when the city division fixture was made, Rovers were asked if they wished to toss for venue but were happy to travel across the city. It was only when they found that they would have to play twice in 48 hours that a problem arose.

“From what I can see, there was a misinterpretation of an email that Kevin O’Donovan sent out,” he said.

“Basically, the email said that, once all of the county competitions were up to semi-final stage, the divisions would then take precedence and they had the whole month of October to finish out their championships. They seemed to take it that the divisions would take precedence in all cases.

“We were willing to play on the Wednesday but were told no as Dillon’s had a junior C game on the Thursday. We were willing to play the following week and so were Dillon’s – at the same time as Rathpeacon and Na Piarsaigh were meeting in the same round of the competition – but the board wouldn’t allow that.

“This is about player welfare. In 2019, we reached the county final against Castletownroche and they requested an extra week after their semi-final went to extra time and we went along with that.”

Even so, there was an expectation that some resolution would be found.

“I was convinced that this would be sorted out before it ever came to the charade of the walkover,” Punch says.

“We’re very disappointed with Dillon’s too that they went through with it. I know that, in that position, we would not have gone through with that – I would have said, ‘We’re not playing that fixture, either.’

As of now, the club are in limbo as to what will happen.

“Last Sunday morning, Donal Leahy, the secretary of the hearings committee, sent an email to our secretary, saying that the hearings committee would review the situation at their next meeting.

We have to keep fighting this because it’s going to cause a severe rift in the club otherwise.”

When contacted, the city division were unable to comment on the situation.