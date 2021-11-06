SAHC: Kanturk ready for a ferocious battle with Newcestown

UP to now, the year has gone to plan for Kanturk.

In both the Co-op SuperStores Senior A Hurling Championship and the Bons Secours Hospital Premier Intermediate Football Championship, the club finished top of their groups and secured automatic semi-final spots.



In the SAHC, wins over Bandon and Fermoy and a draw with Blarney were sufficient for top spot in Group A. They will hope to continue their progress in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening when they take on Newcestown in the semi-final (7pm) and selector Donagh Duane has been pleased with the campaign up tp now.

“As a dual club, that was our target at the start of the year,” he says.

“Because it’s so demanding for dual clubs, it’s a bonus to avoid the quarter-final stage. As a club, it gives you a chance to reflect on the group stages and reflect on any issues or look at tactical set-ups.

“It gives you that bit of breathing space to recap on both codes, so our target was to top the group.”

Kanturk have upwards of a dozen dual players and it’s often the case that, when one code is going well in a club, the other feeds off it. Bandon, Éire Óg, Grenagh and Valley Rovers have all won doubles over the past decade and in 2017 Kanturk combined the premier intermediate hurling title with victory in the intermediate football.

“Momentum is huge,” Duane says.

“Back in 2017, that was a large part of our success, that we had that. When teams have momentum, it makes it very difficult to stop them.”

Kanturk are managed by Tom Walsh, with the vastly experienced Frank Flannery on board as coach this year. Duane is full of praise for the Carrigtwohill native.

“Last year, we were very lucky to get the services of Ronan Curran,” he says.

“We felt that, as a club, from our success in 2017 we had been kind of struggling to get up to the levels required for senior in Cork.

We addressed it in that we needed to bring in coaches who know the grade and who know the set-up, know the hurling in Cork.

“To be fair to Ronan, he brought us on an awful lot. We got to the semi-finals and we were unlucky on the day, a few decisions went against us, but definitely, in terms of experience as a group, we learned a lot.

“Obviously, Ronan’s home club came calling and when that happens, it’s impossible to say no. Following on from that then, we were extremely lucky to get the services of Frank.

“We were delighted to get him on board, it was very important to get a guy like him to maintain that level of experience. I don’t think I’ve ever met such a driven coach in all my time.

“He’s 100 percent wound in from the get-go and he’s certainly brought us on a lot this year. We’re learning all the time with him, he’s brought us to another level again.

“So, we are where we are now for Saturday, we’re back into another semi-final but we’ve a huge job ahead of us against Newcestown.

“We were a bit unlucky last year but we’re delighted to be where we are this year and hopefully go one step further if we can.”

TOUGH TASK

However, Duane is under no illusions about the size of the task, especially as Newcestown are coming off the back of an impressive quarter-final victory over Mallow last Saturday night.

“To be fair, I don’t think the scoreline justified Newcestown’s dominance,” he says.

“We were in the lucky position this year where we got to observe the teams playing in the quarter-finals but Newcestown have the experience of playing in Páirc Uí Chaoimh under the lights and they have that game under their belts.

“We’re under no illusions, this is going to be a massive ask, a huge task.

“I think over the last few years, we’re one apiece – they beat us in the premier intermediate semi-final in 2014 and then last year we beat them in the group stage.

“As a neutral, I’d imagine it would be a very tough one to call. A very big game and we know that we’ve a huge, huge job ahead of us.”