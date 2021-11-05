Cork GAA: Your guide to all the weekend hurling action

THE last four clubs to win the county senior hurling title will be action in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon, with Patrick Horgan’s availability for Glen Rovers a boost as they face Sarsfields (3.15pm).

When the Cork captain was sent off in the first half of their quarter-final with Imokilly, the Glen faced an uphill battle.

An unfair criticism thrown at the Blackpool side is that they are too reliant on Horgan but that day a fortnight ago was a strong riposte to such a notion. Robert Downey, Eoin Downey and Brian Moylan excelled in the half-back line, David Noonan put in a superb display and Simon Kennefick and Dean Brosnan took on Horgan’s scoring mantle.

It's a first outing since the final group game for Sars, whose win over Midleton secured top seeding an automatic semi-final spot. At the back, Craig Leahy was outstanding, the evergreen Daniel Kearney contributed five points in a typical all-action display and Aaron Myers, James Sweeney and Luke Hackett all got on the scoresheet for Barry Myers’ side.

That game is preceded by the meeting of Blackrock and Midleton at 1.30pm. Since losing their opening game to Erin’s Own, reigning champions the Rockies have seen off Charleville, St Finbarr’s and most recently Douglas at the quarter-final stage. Alan Connolly is lethal form while Robbie Cotter also knows where the goal is and Michael O’Halloran, Daniel Meaney and Niall Cashman have impressed, too.

Midleton, who beat Blackrock at this stage in 2018, can still call upon experienced players like Conor Lehane, Paul Haughney and Cormac Beausang but in Tommy O’Connell, Seán O’Leary Hayes and Sam Quirke there is a sprinkling of top-quality youngsters.

SAHC

One of the senior A finalists will be known by tomorrow night as Kanturk do battle with Newcestown in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7pm).

With no side earning maximum points in the groups, Kanturk’s five points were sufficient to take the semi-final place. Though former Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash has departed, Grantis Buckinskas has taken over the number 1 jersey while they retain a strong spread of quality in the likes of McLoughlin, Aidan Walsh, Paul Walsh, Ian Walsh, Brian O’Sullivan, Alan Walsh and Darren Browne.

Newcestown will be on a high after the impressive win over Mallow in last week’s quarter-final. Though still a teenager, Richard O’Sullivan displays unerring accuracy from placed balls and the likes of David Buckley, Seán O’Donovan, Jack Meade and James Kelleher are all able to contribute too. Cork star Luke Meade covers oceans of ground in his roving role while goalkeeper Cathal Wilson brings valuable experience from Cork’s successful All-Ireland U20 campaign.

The only premier intermediate hurling game is the relegation play-off between Watergrasshill and Aghada in Riverstown at 2pm tomorrow, while both semi-finals take place in the IAHC and Lower IHC.

IAHC

In intermediate A, Sarsfields take on Mayfield at 7.30pm in Páirc Uí Rinn tonight. Like their seniors, Sars have gone straight through to the semis, benefiting from the experience of former senior players Cormac Duggan, Garry Grey and Tadhg Óg Muphy. Rory O’Brien and Dylan Walsh have been prominent on the scoreboard along with Duggan while Jeremy Kingston and Darragh Long have also done well when called upon.

Mayfield, who finished second to Castlemartyr in their group, overcame Midleton in the quarter-finals. While Mayfield trailed by 2-6 to 1-5 at half-time – Shane Duggan with their goal – the second period belonged to the city side. Duggan landed another goal while Kevin Punch netted too and Shane Kelly, MJ Coffey, Nicky Kelly and David Malone were among the points.

Tomorrow at 2pm, Castlemartyr meet Cloughduv at the same venue. Mike Kelly, Brian Lawton, Barry Lawton, Daire Coughlan and Ciarán Joyce have impressed at various stages as the 2020 Lower IHC champions Castlemartyr have claimed a semi-final spot, while Cloughduv – impressive winners against last year’s beaten finalists Aghabullogue in the quarter-finals – will look to Mark and Brian Verling and Aidan Murphy.

LIHC

In the LIHC, Kilbrittain and reigning junior champions Lisgoold booked the semi-final spots with perfect group records. Tomorrow, Kilbrittain take on Tracton in Ballinspittle at 2pm while Lisgoold face Ballygarvan in Páirc Uí Rinn at 3.45pm.

Philip Wall, Conor Ustianowski and Maurice Sexton impressed in the group for Kilbrittain but Tracton, who beat Milford in the quarter-finals, will represent a stiff challenge. Michael O’Sullivan remains their talisman, with Ronan Walsh and John Good influential as well.

Lisgoold will look to Liam O’Shea, John Cashman, James O’Driscoll and Mark Hegarty as they seek a place in a second straight final while Ballygarvan’s hopes will be powered by Cormac Dowd, Donald O’Sullivan, Dan McCarthy and Ray O’Halloran.