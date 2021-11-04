Paudie Palmer: Selection, not election, is way forward for Cork County Board appointments

LET’S begin with some plaudits.

Last weekend, it was an achievement of a high order, that the Cork GAA together with the divisional boards got through a fair chunk of their championship programmes.

In the Cork County championships, 25 of the 26-game schedule was completed and that despite seriously inclement weather conditions.

This involved a lot of extra work/stress for players, mentors, match officials, club volunteers, County Board officers both voluntary and paid. Again maybe, we should reference a Covid silver lining.

If similar weather conditions presented a few years ago, an unplayable pitch more or less meant match cancellation.

This past weekend when pitches became unplayable, huge efforts were made and with success to get alternative venues. It has got me thinking a little, where have all the holiday, hen/stag, wedding and funeral cancellations gone?

A few years ago, I noted a club league game being cancelled because the second cousin of a club member passed away. My God, how could the game go ahead and a body in the local church!

I would suggest, that unless in very extreme cases, cancellations, should be the port of last resort.

As regards funeral situations, I think that it is not beyond human imagination to arrive at the conclusion that if the deceased individual could be asked one last question, their answer would be, that they would prefer life and matches to go on as normal.

If I come across as somewhat insensitive, apologies are tendered.

For a while, this column has been most praiseworthy, as has the majority of Gaelic games participants of many new changes to the club championship scene here in Cork.

These alterations required both innovation and leadership by the rebel suits. Well, we have another task for them.

You will be aware, that we have made the odd reference here and there to the issues of illegible numbers on the backs of some team jerseys. Firstly, let us acknowledge the efforts of many clubs to address this issue.

Recently, I had the good fortune of viewing a live stream courtesy of The Irish Examiner of Midleton v Erin's Own.

The numbers on the back of the striped Midleton jerseys were just perfect, black numbers on a white square. This should be the minimum requirement for every jersey.

Ross O'Regan, Midleton looking to get the better of Sean Kelly, Erin's Own. Picture: Dan Linehan

A few weeks ago, during a discussion on the same issue, a rather learned individual on such subjects wanted to put forward his view. Dark arts!

He made the point that the difficulty with the camouflaged number was not to cause in-convince for the members of the fourth estate but to add to the task for match officials in identifying law-breaking culprits.

Please inform me, that he is incorrect!

On occasions, I am presented with the privilege of reporting on matches and as consequence, I usually meet up with an individual or two from other outlets who are doing likewise.

These reporters who are so dedicated to their work are also by in large very supportive and appreciate all involved in the GAA movement. Then, can I ask, is it fair, that as a consequence of the actions of one or two club individuals, that their task is made so much more difficult?

We are, after all, constantly reminded, that where possible, we should ensure that a person's daily chore is made easier. Over the past while, this column has struggled big time to read the numbers on the back of the jersey worn by the following teams, Castlehaven and St Michael’s in football and Carrigaline in hurling.

By the way, the former two are among the favourites to win their respective championships which is an indicator of well-run clubs. Time now to sort this issue.

I also believe that the County Board should make every effort to address this shortcoming which will not only lessen the workload of media personnel and match officials but should also add to the enjoyment of the viewing public.

ELECTIONEERING

As you might expect, we will await developments In the recent past, quite an amount of discussion has arisen in relation to the appointment process for various inter-county teams.

We have witnessed situations, whereby prospective team managers have had to present for a number of interviews, which not alone addressed the candidate’s own suitability, but also included a resume of his proposed management structure and personnel.

All that you might expect. There was a time though when said team managements were elected by vote at county board meeting.

Suitability was secondary to vote gathering ability.

For those of you who may have difficulty in believing this scenario, if you check the archives, you should find lists of Cork minor and U21 selection committees and not alone that, you will see the number of votes each of the candidates successful or otherwise gathered at the appointing county board meeting. The reason I make mention of this is that at this time of the year, various County Board officer positions become vacant.

So is there now an argument to be made for selecting personnel for some of these positions, rather than electing them.

Is it good enough that a person who may because of their own popularity, wins an election to a position that they don't possess the necessary skill set for the said position?

I don’t think so. The role of a number of county board officer positions has altered considerably over the past while and this has led to new and specific skill sets required to carry out the attaching duties.

Selection rather than election may be the way forward.