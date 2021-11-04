Sean Kiely: Colleges and divisions give players a chance to prove themselves

THE 10th anniversary has just passed of the occasion when University College Cork secured Cork Senior Football Championship glory.

Winning the 2011 decider against Castlehaven on a scoreline of UCC 1-12 to Castlehaven 0-10, it capped off a memorable double for the Cork college, having also won the Sigerson Cup earlier in the year.

The UCC captain on that successful outing at Páirc Uí Chaoimh was Sean Kiely, who fondly recalls his memories of that day with The Echo.

“Looking back it is really nice to have a Senior County title. I feel very privileged to have been involved with UCC at the time.

“Being captain was an added bonus and I have very fond memories and friendships from that time. It is the memories and the friendships that mean a lot.”

TALENT

The UCC team that day was a talented one and this has only been illustrated by the careers the players have gone on to have, who were managed by the now St Finbarr’s bainisteoir Paul O’Keeffe.

Apart from the Leeside representation on the UCC team, the likes of Peter Crowley, Johnny Buckley, Paul Geaney, Steven O’Brien went on to have impressive intercounty playing careers with Kerry, including All Ireland glory in 2014.

While Niall Daly has gone on meanwhile to have a fine career with Roscommon.

“Many of the guys were young and up and coming, but went on to bigger and better things. But the basis of a good team was there at UCC, off the back of a good Sigerson campaign,” described Kiely.

“We had a good management team in place. Everyone got on well together and gelled. That is what drove it on.”

A lovely photo was posted on the UCC social media channels in recent weeks to mark the 10th anniversary, showing Kiely lifting the Cork SFC crown.

When asked how much did it mean to captain the UCC side reflecting back on the occasion a decade on, Kiely recalls how it was a very fruitful spell for him in his footballing career.

“Looking back on it now with 10 years retrospectively they are great memories to have. I am very proud obviously.

“At the time you probably don’t think too much about it. You are young and you just get on with it.

“I was very lucky at the time to be involved with Cork, where we won the All Ireland in 2010 and three national leagues in a row.

“I won two Junior All-Irelands as well in that period. We won a County with Macroom in 2010 and we won a Sigerson and County title with UCC in 2011.

“So when you are in the midst of it, you probably go from one thing to the next and don’t give it so much consideration.

“I probably took it a bit for granted at the time. But certainly looking back now they are very fond memories and I am very proud to have been involved in some very good teams.

“I am very privileged because the good days are often very few and far between. In that period I was very fortunate to captain the UCC team and to have been involved in many different teams and successful teams.”

Diarmuid O'Donovan presents the Man of the Match award to UCC captain Sean Kiely. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

All in all, Kiely has fond memories of his time playing Gaelic Football during his time as a student in UCC.

“I went to UCC and GAA was my social scene and my social life. Many of my friends that I still have from college, who came to my wedding for example, are people I met through GAA and through UCC.

“Then to have some success on top of that with the County Championship and the Sigerson in 2011 just was the icing on the cake.

“It is a great shop window for players to be put in.

If we weren’t involved with UCC around 2010, I probably wouldn’t have been in the shop window to get an opportunity with Cork. The same with a lot of the Kerry lads.

“The argument will always be made when a Colleges or Divisional team is successful. For me, I am pro the divisions/colleges like UCC participating in county championships. If you look through the history books, they haven’t clean swept county titles every year.

“It is a great community and it gives you a purpose in college outside of exams. It gives you a platform to meet people who are like-minded.

“But there are friendships formed there you will have for life. For me, I have very fond memories of UCC.”