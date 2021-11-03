Leevale runner Ella Scott is the September Cork City Sports athlete of the month award winner

THE Leevale club have been to the fore in this year’s Cork City Sports Athlete of the Month awards with the most recent September recipient being Ella Scott, a pupil at Bruce College.

During that month, the 17-year-old recorded a very impressive 100m sprint/80m hurdles double at the Irish Schools Interprovincial Games in Dublin.

These performances earned Ella a place on the Irish schools team to compete against England, Scotland and Wales at the Moorways Stadium Derby two weeks later.

At the English venue, she secured a bronze medal against top class opposition in the 80m hurdles when recording a time of 11.51, a personal best. This was an improvement on the 11.60 she ran at Santry where her 100m time of 12.44 was also her fastest over that distance.

Speaking at the presentation in the Rive Lee hotel, Ella said she was so grateful to receive the award and to follow such great athletes before her, saying it definitely wasn’t expected as she had only recently returned from injury.

Looking back at her achievements during September, her performances at the Interprovincial Games were especially pleasing.

“I was looking for a PB and was really happy to get a small one in the 100m. Although it was by only .03 of a second, it mattered to me and then the hurdles went really brilliantly as well.”

Her performances at the Moorways Stadium for the Schools International was also quite an experience. “It was great fun, obviously it’s always exciting when you’re racing against people from other countries and they really showed me the standard I need to be at.

“I wasn’t so happy with the sprint that was on an hour before the hurdles, I was expecting more so that really drove me on for the hurdles where I was delighted to get the bronze.”

This wasn’t Ella first success overseas as back in September 2019 she won the English U15 75m hurdles title at Bedford.

Having been out of action for many months due to a back injury, it took her from December to April to build her muscles back up again.

“I was really lucky to have the Leevale High Performance Centre to train in; I can’t remember what we used to do when it was raining and where we used to go before that.”

Looking forward to 2022, she is hoping to compete indoors before concentrating on the outdoor season with both her school Bruce College and Leevale club.

When the Cork City Sports were last held in August 2019, Ella was only 15 so maybe an opportunity to take part in the 2022 meet on Tuesday July 5 may also be on the cards.

The Cork City Sports Athletics Person of the Month Awards are sponsored by the River Lee, 96&C103FM, The Echo, Cork Crystal and Leisureworld.