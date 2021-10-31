UCC Demons coach Danny O'Mahony thrilled with the win over Ulster and the form of his players

UCC Demons 88

Ulster University 61

A terrific performance by UCC Demons ensured they advanced to the second round of the President’s National Cup following a comfortable win over Ulster University at the Mardyke Arena.

The northerners were expected to pose Demons problems but once the home side got their match ups right in defence the visitors struggled to make an impact.

Ironically Ulster University had two former Neptune players in their squad Shane O’Connor and Conor O’Sullivan but both made little impact on their return to Leeside.

It has been a great start to the season for the Sunday’s Well outfit but coach Danny O’Mahony is not looking too far ahead.

“We did our homework on today’s opponents and we got it spot on and credit to all my players they are playing as a team and I think our camaraderie is helping us big time,” said O’Mahony.

Demons will now face a trip away to play the winners of Fr Mathew’s or Portlaoise in the quarter final but coach O’Mahony is now putting his thoughts on continuing to pick up league points.

O’Mahony added: “I think as a team we are improving and now it’s a case of taking it one game at a time and hopefully we can improve enough to face the quality of teams in the northern conference.”

In the opening quarter Demons both teams shot the ball well but with Kyle Hosford showing his experience at both ends of the floor they commanded a 19-14 lead entering the second quarter.

On the resumption the scoring averages increased but Demons American Andre Kennedy responded to his coaches pleas for improvement as he hit crucial baskets in this period.

In the closing play young Matthew McCarthy nailed a long range three pointer that ensured Demons commanded a 46-34 interval lead.

On the resumption Demons increased their intensity in defence and with Hosford and Fam scoring at will the northerners were blown out in this period as they trailed 68-44 heading into the final quarter.

Coming down the stretch Demons could afford to use various rotations as the visitors looked a well beaten side long before the final buzzer.

Upwards and onwards for Demons knowing that tougher games await them in this campaign.

Scorers for UCC Demons: T Fam 25, A Kennedy 25, K Hosford 9, D Lehane 9.

Ulster University: G Clems 12, S O’Connor 11, C O’Sullivan 10.

UCC Demons: J O’Leary, S Manojovic, S Carney, R Murphy, K Hosford, R Kennedy, D Lehane, T Fam, C Ryan, K Moynihan.

Ulster University: G Murphy, A Rooney M Rooney, G Clems, O Hegarty, G Coan, S O’Connor, C O’Sullivan, C Carmichael, F O’Connor, O’Kerlin.

Referees: M Thornhill, G Daly (Cork).