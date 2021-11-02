Dohenys relish underdogs tag in every game; next up St Michael's

A HOARSE Declan O’Dwyer was a proud man in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening as his charges booked their place in the semi-finals of the Bons Secours Cork SAFC with a famous victory over Knocknagree.

“Unbelievably proud. We just referenced the Bandon game before the last quarter. We were poor in the third quarter against them too last time out. It had turned into another dogfight here, but we saw a way through it. We outscored Knocknagree by 1-6 to 0-1 in the last quarter which was absolutely phenomenal.”

Dohenys hero was Marck Buckley, who kicked 1-5 and came to the game straight from his grandmother’s funeral.

“I have to give credit to Mark, the way he turned up in the last quarter. He was unreal, especially after the week he has had. I don’t think he could have put the goal in a better spot. He just took on his man and absolutely buried it.

"But he shows all day long. Like I said, he’s had a tough few days.

Fair play to Knocknagree and the county board for moving the game to give him that few hours, it was very much appreciated.”

The game was tight up until Buckley’s goal with scores at a premium but O’Dwyer knows how championship football works.

PACE

“The first half was pure championship football. There was no inch given by either team. But once again, Mark kicked those two big frees coming up to half time and they were huge scores for us because both teams were finding it hard to kick scores.

“They blocked it up completely after half time and we knew that they were going to be bigger than us because most teams are, let's call a spade a spade. But we knew if we could just free up the legs at all that we’d have a chance. Rhys Coakley had a big impact when he came on.

"We have fierce pace in the team and they’re very fit too and they’re able to finish games very strongly. We used 18 players again today and every one of them contributed.”

Next up for Doheny’s is St Michael’s and O’Dwyer is happy with how his side have responded to their opening round loss to Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh.

“After the first game, the safety net was gone, it was proper championship football. We knew if we lost the next one that it was over. And since then, it’s been the exact same.

"The lads have turned up in every game. To be honest about it I don’t think we were given much of a chance in our games up until this point. We’ve been underdogs in every game. But we’ll take that all day long and it will suit us.”