AIL: Cork Con grab first win with a bonus point at Temple Hill

Cork Constitution 32 Trinity College 13

CORK Constitution re-discovered the winning feeling by breaking their duck in energia All-Ireland League Division 1A at Temple Hill on Saturday.

And to cap a satisfactory afternoon, Niall Kenneally latched on to a loose ball outside the Trinity 22 and raced away to cross for the fourth bonus point try at the death.

Only seconds before it was the Dublin students who were sensing a losing bonus of their own after flanker Harry Sheridan grabbed a a try, converted by captain Mick O'Kennedy, to leave it 25-13.

But, Trinity's attempts to salvage something from the game back-fired with a dropped pass outside their 22 and Kenneally pounced to claim the five points.

After losing their opening three games, Con needed a good start and they got it with a couple of quick-fire tries to surge 14 points clear.

They took the lead on the quarter-hour, when wing Sean French popped up on the opposite flank to send Jack Crowley in for a try, which captain Aidan Moynihan converted.

A couple of minutes later, Con grabbed a second try, Greg Higgins running a fabulous line to cut through the middle and touch down at the posts, Moynihan adding the extras.

Trinity were nothing if dogged and their efforts up front helped generate a couple of penalties for O'Kennedy after 24 and 28 minutes with back-rower Alan Francis prominent.

Con finished the half on the front foot, though, with Moynihan landing a penalty for 17-6 at the interval and the out-half stretched that within a minute on the resumption with a second penalty.

Number eight Dave Hyland, one of Con's strongest ball carriers throughout, showed another example of his power and skill in possession in the build up to the score.

The home side were now warming to the task, showing examples of exciting attacking play, highlighted by a move involving front-rower Paddy Casey and Jack Dinneen linking with Crowley which almost produced a Cathal O'Flaherty try in the left corner.

Con's endeavour, however, was fittingly rewarded with another smashing try from French in the 65th minute after Kenneally's powerful surge and replacement Max Abbott's unselfishness at the line.

At 25-6 clear, Con were well on their way to victory, embellished by their fourth try in the closing play.

Cathal O'Flaherty, Cork Constitution, Ronan Murphy, Dublin University battle for the ball. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Scorers for Cork Con: Tries: J Crowley, G Higgins, S French, N Kenneally Cons: A Moynihan (2), J Crowley Pens: A Moynihan (2).

Trinity: Try: H Sheridan Con: M O'Kennedy Pens: M O'Kennedy (2).

CORK CONSTITUTION: J Crowley; JJ O'Neill, G Higgins, N Kenneally, S French; A Moynihan, captain, D Williams; B Quinlan, J Dinneen, P Casey; C O'Flaherty, C Barry; L Cahill, D Hyland, M Casey.

Subs: M Abbott, L Masters, E Quilter, J Forde, G Hurley, B Crowley.

TRINITY: R Russell; R Quinn, L Faria, G Jones, M Kiely; M O'Kennedy, captain, L O'Reilly; G Coyne, M Nicholson, T Connolly; J Beresford, J Dunne; A Francis, R Murphy, A Francis.

Subs: B Nel, B Vermeluen, A Ryan, D McCormack, C King, A King.

Referee: G Clancy (IRFU).

Other results

Division 1A: UCD 40 UCC 31

Division 1B: Malone 17 Highfield 20

Division 2A: Dolphin 20 Ballymena 26

Division 2C: Bruff 15 Midleton 30; Omagh 43 Sundays Well 8.