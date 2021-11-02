Darren Murphy believes Cobh Ramblers can improve in the off-season

COBH Ramblers ended the 2021 League Of Ireland season with a third straight league win, after coming out on top away to Athlone Town.

It concluded a positive few weeks for Darren Murphy’s side, who will be hoping for an improved campaign next year on the club’s 100th anniversary.

The Cobh goals came from Jason Abbott and Danny O’Connell, who got the winner with his fifth of the season since joining Ramblers in July.

Attention for Murphy now turns towards preparing for the 2022 League Of Ireland season.

The Cobh boss will now have to make big decisions such as which players he wants to keep for next season, along with the areas which need addressing.

“We will have that conversation with the players and what we want to do for next season.

“No matter what you are doing you always can add. You can always learn and always get more. So definitely I think we will be looking at everything and what way we are doing things.

“Be that your training or your structure or organisation. The players, the backroom team, everything we will look at in the off-season and try to improve.

“Again it is about creating that environment for our lads and just making sure that they are happy as well.

“Because we want Cobh Ramblers to be a place where the players really enjoy coming to training and playing. So we will have all those conversations in the off-season.”

Sean Barron, Cobh Ramblers goalkeeper, in action against Athlone Town. Picture: Ray Ryan

A big help to Murphy so far has been his backroom staff. This includes former Cork City attacker John O’Flynn, Ramblers veteran Conor Meade and ex-Waterford FC first-team coach Fran Rockett.

“The experience there, the knowledge there and you have former players in the mix as well who have played in the League Of Ireland and who have played in the UK,” said Murphy.

“They have been at professional football clubs and they have been in and around environments.

“There is so much knowledge there and they have passed on so much to the lads. Even our strength and conditioning, our physio, it all helps.

The club itself and the board help us so much. It goes past that again and it goes to the fans and volunteers. Everyone is willing to help out and you saw that at the last home match against Shels.

“People work and work to provide for the team on the pitch. Then the team on the pitch has a job to do to help them have a better night.”