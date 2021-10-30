Graham Cummins on why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn't the right fit for Man United

OLE Gunnar Solskjaer was never the man capable of guiding to Manchester United back to winning major trophies.

The Norwegian must have thought he won the lotto when he was offered the chance to manage one of the biggest clubs in the world.

On paper, it was the fairytale story. A legend of the club, someone that every United fan adored and someone that was always seen as a ‘nice guy’, was coming back to resurrect the club. Unfortunately, after nearly three years in the job, the fairytale has become a nightmare for Solskjaer, and the words humiliating and embarrassing have become regular themes when describing this United.

Fans were bewildered by Solskjaer’s post-match press conference after United’s 5-0 thrashing from Liverpool, however, it’s always been the United manager’s philosophy to try and spin the direst situation and make some sort of positives from it.

Some fans would have been hoping that Solskjaer publicly named and shamed his players for their pathetic effort against one of their greatest rivals but those antics cost Jose Mourinho his job at Old Trafford.

And if the current United manager had gone down this route, people might start to think he has changed and that the stress of management has got to him.

Solskjaer knows that one of his strongest traits as a manager is to appear to be a ‘nice guy’. That way the media and fans are more reluctant to demand the dismissal of the Norwegian. That's in contrast to the clear pleasure they took in seeing Mourinho clear out his desk at Old Trafford.

Just because Solskjaer is all-smiles in front of the camera doesn’t mean he is when he’s off-camera. I’ve experienced it with managers, that they say one thing to the media and another to the players and I would expect Solskjaer is telling a lot of those United players a few home truths.

Solskjaer needs to stop showing so much loyalty to some of the players that have left him down. Anyone that has watched any of United’s recent games will know that Harry Maguire has been the worst-performing player for the team. Yet, when it comes to players being excluded from United’s starting 11 against Tottenham this weekend, I doubt we won’t see the former Leicester City’s player’s name on the teamsheet.

Any team in the world, professional or amateur, would make defensive changes for their next fixture if they conceded five goals in their previous game, and I expect United will be no different against Spurs. However, because it will create less ‘noise’ dropping Victor Lindelof than Maguire, Solskjaer I predict will take the easy option of replacing the Swede rather than his captain.

Apart from lacking the pace that is needed to be a top centre-half, there is no aggression in Maguire’s game. He never knocks forwards off the ball, he doesn’t attack the ball when defending headers and doesn’t want to win at all costs – which was evident for his part in Liverpool’s second goal against United.

Maguire is afraid of either injuring himself or his teammate Luke Shaw, and instead of clearing the ball and potential injuring himself, he does nothing. Maguire can’t get the basics right. Is he a slightly better version of Phil Jones? At least Jones was always willing to get hurt for the cause whereas Maguire clearly isn’t.

Solskjaer knows that dropping Maguire would create an issue with the English media and he would be asked endless questions about his decision, whereas if Lindelof drops out of the team, no one would bat an eyelid. United are so poor defensively, that they should play with a back three.

That way it would also give Solskjaer an opportunity to play someone up next to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese man has come in for recent criticism for his lack of desire to work hard for his team when United are out of possession but that was always going to be the case with Ronaldo.

He is doing what United signed him to do, score goals, and he is being let down by those around him.

He’s already more than paid back the €17m United paid Juventus with his two match-winning goals against Villarreal and Atalanta.

Yes, he can be seen as been petulant but that’s because he hates losing, and United would be better off if those around him and his manager had the same mentality as Ronaldo.