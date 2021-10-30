Club concerns hamper Duhallow players' preparations for Clon clash

ON the surface you’d imagine Duhallow have had it cushy on the way to their Bon Secours PSFC quarter-final against Clonakilty at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow at 4pm.

After all they’ve only had to play one game, a 0-10 to 0-8 win over UCC, while Clon had to overcome St Finbarr’s, Ballincollig and Ilen Rovers to emerge as one of the two qualifiers from Group C, winning twice and losing the dead-rubber against the Barrs.

The north-west divisional outfit have rightly earned widespread praise for their commitment to the county championship over the years.

Duhallow contested back-to-back finals in 2018 and 19, coming up short on both occasions, losing to city giants Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s by four points and a goal.

They were also in the 2012 decider, going down by a point to Castlehaven, and, who knows, the pair could be squaring up again, nine years later.

Duhallow are regular semi-finalists and such has been their record that Cork chiefs granted them a pass directly to the final of the Colleges/Divisions section this season as an acknowledgment of their dedication.

Apart from the College, Muskerry and Carbery also competed with the mid-Cork representatives catching the eye with an impressive win over the south-west combination before the students ended their campaign.

Now, the question posed is whether Duhallow or Clon have the better preparation for their joust?

You’d think the west Cork club are more battle-hardened and that their opponents might be considered a touch under-cooked.

Yet, it’s only when you glance at the fixtures for the weekend that you realise that Duhallow manager Ned English faces into the perennial problems associated with representative teams.

Duhallow manager Ned English sponsored the man-of-the-match award in the 2020 Duhallow JFC final with Kevin Cremin, Boherbue. Picture John Tarrant

Rather than identify the players immediately involved with their clubs in important championship games across the grades from junior to premier intermediate it’s easier to list the games.

For example, the Duhallow junior football final between the holders Boherbue and Cullen was due to be played in Knocknagree last night, unless the recent deluges intervened.

This afternoon, then, Dromtarriffe are scheduled to meet Aghabullogue in the quarter-final of the intermediate A championship in Mallow at 2pm.

And two hours later in Kilbrin, Millstreet are listed to face Kilshannig in the same competition while Ballydesmond play Mitchelstown in Ballyclough, also at 4pm.

And there’s more because Newmarket are in the premier intermediate quarter-final against Naomh Aban in Millstreet at 2pm.

Of the 15 players who started for Duhallow against UCC, 10 are expected to line-out for their clubs before togging again to take on Clon and that figure grows, when you start including other panellists.

There are obvious difficulties for the Duhallow management team, comprising selectors Steina O’Donoghue, John Murphy, John Bruder and Tadgh Lovett, with the injuries the primary concern.

Pitches are bound to be heavier and will take an even greater toll on players at this time of the year, not to mention the mental strain on players, who will either be down in the dumps after losing or sky high with a win.

Centre-back Kevin Cremin should have been first into action for Bohebue against Cullen, who have Luke Murphy on the panel.

Dromtarriffe had only one starter against College, Conor O’Callaghan, who kicked 0-5 in an important contribution, but they also have Daniel O’Keeffe, Evan Murphy, who was introduced, Tomas Howard, Jack Murphy and Brandon Murphy in the set-up.

Millstreet’s influence is even greater with Cork defender Kevin Crowley, scorer of 0-2 the last day, Darragh Cashman and Shane Hickey all at the back while former Cork hurler Mark Ellis impressed at centre-forward and Neil Flahive was sprung from the bench.

Just as important is the Newmarket element with three representatives from the club lining out against the students, Paudie Allen, Bart Daly and Mikey Browne, and another, TJ Brosnan, who also saw action.

Then, there’s ageless wonder himself, Donncha O’Connor, who pulled up during the warm-up and didn’t play against UCC, but is sure to be in the reckoning.

The problem is the former Cork star is due to play for Ballydesmond, as is Darragh Moynihan, and whether O’Connor can negotiate two games is a very big ask.