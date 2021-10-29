Cork GAA previews: Bishopstown and St Nick’s bid to avoid successive relegations

SURVIVAL will be uppermost in the minds of a number of city clubs appearing in dreaded relegation games tomorrow.

For Bishopstown and St Nick’s in particular, it’s a matter of avoiding second successive relegations in their respective Bon Secours County SAFC and PIFC grades.

The Town, who lost their top-flight status last season when going down to Ilen Rovers, face another west Cork side, Bantry Blues, in Newcestown at 2pm while Nick’s take on St Vincent’s at CIT at 3pm.

Bishopstown lost all three group games to St Michael’s, Knocknagree, and Kiskeam and will look to Sam Collins in attack to get the required number of scores.

Bantry suffered the same fate against Clyda Rovers, Fermoy, and Mallow, having survived last season by accounting for Nick’s in the play-off.

Ruairi Deane and Arthur Coakley are the biggest threats to Bishopstown’s hopes of staying in the second tier next year, especially as Bantry pushed semi-finalists Mallow all the way in their most recent out, losing by only a point.

There’s sure to be an extra edge to the northside derby with little to choose in the battle of the Saints.

Nick’s lost to Kanturk, Naomh Abán, and Macroom in their group, when Ryan Long and Dean Brosnan were top scorers.

Vincent’s went under to Rockchapel, Nemo Rangers, and Cill na Martra and they’ll look to Blake Murphy and David O’Connor in attack.

Blake Murphy, seen here in action against Cill na Martra, is a key figure for St Vincent's in their Bon Secours county PIFC relegation play-off against St Nick's tomorrow. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Nemo have loftier ambitions ahead of their quarter-final against Aghada in Cobh on Sunday at 2pm when the experienced Kevin Fulignati will be looking to add to his goals in the last two outings.

The east Cork club are unbeaten following two wins and a draw and parade a nice blend of youth and experience in Diarmaid Phelan and Pearse O’Neill.

The other quarter-final is between Naomh Abán and Newmarket in Millstreet tomorrow at 2pm with Cill na Martra and Kanturk waiting in the semi-finals.

Another city club, St Michael’s, whose second team take on Douglas in the city junior A final on Sunday, will keep tabs on the two quarter-finals in the senior A championship.

They qualified for the semi-finals and await the outcome of tomorrow’s games involving Knocknagree and Dohenys in Macroom, and Ballingeary and Clyda Rovers in Ovens, both games at 4pm.

Knocknagree, who lost to Michael’s in the group phase, are fancied to progress as are Ballingeary, who pipped O’Donovan Rossa in qualifying, though Clyda showed their mettle in defeating Fermoy to reach the knock-out stage.

The quarter-finals in IAFC should see Iveleary and Mitchelstown win against Glanworth and Ballydesmond respectively.

The other games look tight affairs between Kilshannig and Millstreet and Dromtarriffe and Aghabullogue while it’s Kinsale and Kildorrery in the relegation play-off.