Your guide to the Cork Premier Senior Football quarter-finals

IT’S five years since heavyweights St Finbarr’s, Castlehaven, and Duhallow didn’t make it to at least the semi-finals of the Bon Secours County Premier Senior Football Championship.

The city club, who were champions in 2018, have been in three of the last four semis, the Haven twice and the north-west division ever-present.

And the trio of big-hitters are fancied once again to join Douglas in the race for the Andy Scannell Cup, which now begins to heat up with the three quarter-finals at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at the weekend.

The big question is whether newcomers Éire Óg, Valley Rovers, or Clonakilty can cause an upset, starting with the Barrs-Éire Óg tie tonight at 7.30pm?

The Togher club have injury concerns over Dylan Quinn, Cillian Myers-Murray, and Colm Barrett, but have Down forward Conor McCrickard in an attack that has a cutting edge.

He made his presence felt early on his debut against Ilen Rovers in the second Group C game, flashing over three points inside seven minutes to illustrate his talents.

McCrickard added another in the Barrs’ 0-17 to 1-11 triumph and while his scoring contribution next time out against Clon came one score from a ‘mark’, his overall contribution certainly adds to the team.

Manager Paul O’Keeffe explained the club’s significant capture.

“Conor’s working down here for the next 18 months and he’s transferred to us,” he said.

“We’re lucky to get him because Conor is a super player though it was difficult for him to showcase his talents the last day.

“It wasn’t a game for inside forwards, more for wing-forwards and midfielders. That’s where all the action was and there was no easy, clean ball going into the forward line.”

The Barrs won all three games in qualifying. Their midfield of captain Ian Maguire and Luke Hannigan is well balanced and there’s a fine balance of experience and youth sprinkled around the team.

Regardless of the outcome, Éire Óg have arrived at the top table and seem set for a long stay after emerging from a difficult Group B.

They finished runners-up to the Haven, losing by only three points but defeated the well-established Carbery Rangers and Newcestown.

Éire Óg are under no pressure and come into the game with serious momentum as senior A champions, brimming with confidence.

Éire Óg manager Harry O'Reilly and Colm O'Callaghan bid to cause an upset against the Barrs. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

They’ve a settled side, featuring keeper Chris Kelly, John Mullins, and John Cooper as the spine of the defence; Ronan O’Toole and Jack Murphy at midfield, with Colm O’Callaghan and the evergreen Daniel Goulding in attack.

The Haven-Valleys tie kick-starts the double-header on Sunday at 2pm with the former fancied, though the Innishannon club are no strangers to this phase of the competition.

The Haven have the ultimate prize in their sights, but it must be a step-by-step process and there’s enough know-how to get the job done.

Scoring isn’t an issue with the likes of the Hurleys, Brian and Michael, to the fore and a number of others also capable of adding to the tally.

Captain Mark Collins brings experience in the middle while Damien Cahalane adds a presence to a defence that kept a clean-sheet against Carbery Rangers the last day.

Last season, Valleys held a three-point lead over Duhallow with 10 minutes remaining to be on the verge of a shock result only to be pipped by the minimum margin.

They’ve yet to concede a goal, shutting out Nemo, Douglas, and Carrigaline in that department while Eoin O’Reilly’s hat-trick in the south-east derby showed their capabilities up front, where Billy Crowley and Fiachra Lynch are proven marksmen.

The Clon-Duhallow encounter looks like being a cagey-affair at 4pm.

The west Cork club overcame Ilen and Ballincollig before losing to the Barrs with centre-forward Dara Ó Sé the stand-out player. In defence they’ve keeper Mark White, brother Sean, and Tom Clancy, with Joe Grimes industrious at midfield and Sean McEvoy in attack.

Duhallow played once to get to this stage, defeating UCC by 0-10 to 0-8 with Conor O’Callaghan scoring half of their tally.

John McLoughlin and Kevin Crowley bring experience at the back while Paul Walsh is a towering midfielder, Mark Ellis likewise at centre-forward, with Seamus Hickey a threat closer to the posts.