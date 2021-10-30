Valley Rovers gunning for first senior semi-final spot while battling in both codes

HAVING already beaten one of the 2020 Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC finalists, Valley Rovers will have to overcome the other if they are to reach a first top-tier semi-final.

The Innishannon club, who won the premier intermediate title in 2009 and again in 2014 following a 2011 relegation, have been in the quarter-finals in four of the past five seasons but lost out to Carbery Rangers in 2016 and Duhallow in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

The gaps have been narrowing, with last year’s loss a single point, 0-16 to 0-15, after a late surge from the north-western divisional side. However, with county champions Nemo Rangers, Douglas and Carrigaline for company in this year’s group stage, qualification was far from assured.

However, a week after Nemo beat Castlehaven in the 2020 final, they lost to Valleys and, while Douglas beat them by a point, they bounced back to see off Carrigaline and take second place. It means a joust with the Haven in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday (2pm) but, while Valleys manager Barry Casey accepts that it will be a tough challenge, he is happy that they are in the position they are.

“It’s a tough draw, to be fair,” he says.

“In hindsight, if we had done our business against Douglas, we might have been in a semi-final but we are where we are.

“It’s been Douglas and Nemo for the last two years with us, and just Bishopstown changing for Carrigaline.

“To come out of those groups both years is satisfying enough.”

Going into the final game against Carrigaline, there was a chance that scoring difference would come into play, if Nemo had beaten Douglas to leave the city pair and Valleys on four points each. Ultimately, it wasn’t needed, but Casey was pleased that the team bounced back from the Douglas loss to win by 5-12 to 0-8.

“It was strange,” he says.

“We approached the game under the assumption that we’d have to do it all ourselves, to win the game by ten or 11 points.

“We picked a team to suit that, that might rack up a big score. The first 15 minutes wasn’t great, to be honest – we’re slow starters, coming off hurling into football – when it came down to it, the lads did well.”

Once again, they are again following hurling with football, with the club reaching the Premier IHC semi-final last weekend with a win over Kilworth.

“The problem for Valleys is the dual issue,” Casey says.

“We played Nemo and the lads had to go away and play hurling then for the next two weekends. That would be the concern again this weekend – the lads are coming off a good win against Kilworth but we only got them together on Wednesday night to see how they were fixed and how they were feeling.

To be fair, this will be their eighth championship game in nine weeks and that takes its toll, mentally and physically.

“You’d just hope that we turn up.”

It’s the first championship meeting against the Haven and Casey expects a stern test from the Castletownshend/Union Hall side.

“We played them in a Kelleher Shield knockout game below there a few years ago and lost by a point,” he says.

“We played them at the start of the league this year and beat them but they had no Cork players playing and we wouldn’t be reading too much into that at all.

“Páirc Uí Chaoimh probably isn’t ideal for us. It’s a big pitch and they’re probably more used to playing there than we are – the last time the lads were in there was the day it opened, they played Blarney in a hurling game.

“The concern for us is that the lads have done so much over the last two months. We’ll have to see who’s available and who’s fit enough.

“It’s a big, open pitch and you can be exposed there fairly easily. We’re hopeful that everybody is fit but we’ve a few youngsters who were playing minor hurling on Monday and went to extra time, which isn’t ideal either.

“Hopefully we’ve a full deck to deal with and we’ll give it our best shot.”