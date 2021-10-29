Cork club hurling championship quarter-final previews

MALLOW will look to keep their dual mandate active as they take on Newcestown in the Co-op SuperStores Cork SAHC quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow evening (7pm).

The 2020 SAFC finalists – beaten by Éire Óg in the final in June of this year – are safely ensconced in the semi-finals of this year’s edition of that competition and they will look to make it a last-four double when they clash with the West Cork side.

Despite an opening-round defeat to Ballymartle, Mallow side bounced back strongly with a win over Ballyhea to give themselves a chance of qualification ahead of the final group game against Bride Rovers. While their East Cork opponents had won both of their games up to then, a trio of goals from Seán Hayes proved vital in a 3-9 to 0-16 triumph that gave Mallow top spot in the group thanks to the head-to-head record with Bride.

Ger Manley’s side have strong operators all over the field. Goalkeeper Padge Buckley made some vital saves to ensure that they got past Ballyhea while the dead-ball accuracy of Aaron Sheehan is another important asset. Ronan Sheehan and Paul Lyons are others who were to the fore as they made it through to the knockout stages.

While defeat to Éire Óg two weeks ago ended Newcestown’s Premier SFC aspirations at the group stage, the consolation is that it has afforded a full focus on hurling. Drawn with O’Neills, Killeagh and Cloyne again this year, they drew their opener with the Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge side before a good win over Cloyne. However, they trailed throughout against Killeagh and looked to be heading for elimination while their opponents advanced, but a late Edmund Kenneally point saved them.

Cork star Luke Meade, his brother Jack, Tadgh Twomey and Colm Dinneen have all been influential for Charlie Wilson’s side while teenager Richard O’Sullivan has quickly established himself as a free-taker of repute. Wilson’s son Cathal was goalkeeper on the Cork team that won the 2021 All-Ireland U20 title and he is a formidable presence between the sticks.

That game is preceded by the meeting of Bride Rovers and Blarney (5pm). Bride came through a group featuring Mallow, Ballymartle and Ballyhea, with victories over the latter two putting them in a great spot ahead of the final game against Mallow. Though they lost that, they still advanced.

While Brian Murphy has retired, Bride still have valuable experience in the likes of Michael Collins, Daniel Dooley and Jason Pratt, with All-Ireland U20-winning twins Eoin and Brian Roche, Ryan Prendergast and Cian O’Connor ensuring a wide spread of quality.

Blarney were undefeated in Group A, only losing out on top spot to Kanturk on scoring difference. Their charge is of course led by Cork senior stars Mark Coleman and Shane Barrett. In addition, Pádraig Power, holder of two All-Ireland U20 hurling medals, is a constant threat in attack while Keith Costello also knows exactly where the goal is. Denis McSweeney at midfield has excelled alongside Coleman while Mark O’Leary – player-manager last year – remains as important as ever since handing the reins to Ronan Byrne.

Also in that grade tomorrow, Bandon face Cloyne in the relegation play-off in Ballinora (3pm) after both went through the group stage without picking up a point.

PIHC

In the Premier IHC, there is a local derby in Minane Bridge at 3pm as Carrigaline face Ballinhassig. Both sides finished second in their groups, with Carrigaline booking their spot thanks to a win over Youghal. Brian Kelleher, Éanna Desmond, Rob O’Shea and David Drake should feature in attack for Carrigaline with Kevin Kavanagh a strong defensive presence.

Ballinhassig were assured of qualification before the final round of games but a loss to Kilworth denied them top spot in the group. Cormac Desmond and Ger Collins should account for a lot of their scoring output while Collins’s brother Patrick is a key man in goal and another brother, Michael, now mans the centre-back spot.

LIHC

In the Lower IHC, a semi-final clash with Lisgoold is up for grabs as Argideen Rangers meet Ballygarvan in Ballinspittle (3pm). Argideen finished second to neighbours Kilbrittain and will be driven by John Michael O’Callaghan, Seán Walsh and Finbarr Butler. Ballygarvan’s inspiration should come from the likes of Gary White, Cormac O’Dowd and Donald O’Sullivan.