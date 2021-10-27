Enniskeane have high hopes ahead for their talented young camogie teams

ENNISKEANE Camogie Club is currently basking in the aftermath of their talented U16 team who recently captured the A county championship title.

Enniskeane defeated Na Piarsaigh in the county final which represented a huge achievement and augurs well for the future of the club.

Heather Jennings who is a member of the team management paid tribute to the players for their recent success.

“Winning this title is a massive achievement for this group. They have always been a very tight group who get on very well on and off the pitch.

"A great level of dedication, commitment, and hard work over the last number of years has culminated in winning this A grade championship.

"The majority of his group was involved in the U14 A county final last year and it is unbelievable to win it out this year at U16.

"We also have the U16 A county league final to look forward to,” said the proud trainer.

Enniskeane defeated Na Piarsaigh on a final scoreline of 3-13 to 3-7 following an absorbing county final played at Castle Road.

Ms Jennings said the overall standard on show from both teams was very high.

“The final was a great game. It was nip and tuck all the way. The huge crowd that attended enjoyed a very exciting county final.

"All our forwards scored on the day which is impressive, our frees were expertly taken and the backline was outstanding.

"They withstood the constant pressure from Na Piarsaigh. Our goalkeeper Siobhan Cronin was coolness personified as always and made some fantastic saves.

The Enniskeane U16 team mentors: left to right: Marian O'Neill, Gillian O'Farrell, Kate Corcoran, Heather Jennings, James Nyhan, John Hilliard, and Lydia O'Leary.

"The entire team put in 110% across all positions. It was a great team performance and win.”

The victorious U16 team was coached to county final glory by a strong and dedicated management team which comprised Marian O'Neill, Gillian O'Farrell, Kate Corcoran, Heather Jennings, James Nyhan, John Hilliard, and Lydia O’Leary.

Heather enjoyed working with her fellow team members and the players.

“It’s a pleasure for us as mentors to be involved with this group. Some of the coaches have been with this group all the way since they started playing camogie at U8 level.

"Each member of the coaching team brings their own skills and fresh ideas to the group. We all have our specific jobs to do and we get on great.

“This year, we adapted to Covid restrictions and instead of taking a longer break, we got together and trained in pods on Astroturf pre-Christmas for six weeks.

"We did a four-week fitness walking and running challenge remotely during February.

"We also did a fitness and dance class online with Kate Corcoran of our mentors and a goalkeeper with the senior team, until we could get back out on the pitch in the springtime.

"Members of our senior team also sent us videos of different skills for the players to practice on which was a great help.

"Keeping the link between players, parents and mentors was vital over the restrictions,” she added.

Enniskeane Camogie Club is thriving at present.

They boast strong numbers across both juvenile and adult levels, while their adult team is playing at senior level.

Heather is hopeful many of the talented U16 team will continue their journey into the senior team in the coming years.

“We would be hoping that the majority of players will continue to play adult camogie with the club.

"It is always a challenge with school and work but the signs are good. We fielded a junior team for the first time last year.

"Many players who had retired over recent years came back to play which was great to see and the group is going from strength to strength.

"This year is our first year with a senior team which is a huge achievement for the club.”

Ms Jennings is very confident the club is well poised for a successful future.

Enniskeane team captain Clara Duggan with the cup following the presentation.

Heather cited the growing numbers within the club, the strong committee, and the sheer talent which exists within the club between both players and coaches as reasons to be optimistic.

“I believe the future is good. We have lots of playing numbers, talented players, good coaches, and a good committee driving the club on.

"We have very good numbers coming through in lower ages. The emphasis for the younger age groups is to ensure they have lots of fun with the aim to maintain these numbers through to the adult level.

"This year especially, older players have got involved with mentoring and refereeing the younger groups which is wonderful.”

The club which was established in 1995 possesses a number of players who currently represent their divisional team Carbery and Cork at various age groups.

Heather said the club takes great pride in the achievements of all these players.

“2020 was our 25th anniversary and we hope to celebrate this milestone soon once restrictions allow.

"Talented players have opportunities to progress from the club to playing divisionally with Carbery teams and with the Cork development and county teams.

"This year the club was represented at Cork U14 level by Meabh Browne and Maebh O’Brien. Grace Nyhan played for the Cork U15 team, Danielle O’Neill played for the U16 team while Eimear O’Brien and Emma O’Driscoll played with the Cork minors.

"Tara Sheehan and Sinead Hurley were involved with the junior team, Danielle O’Carroll with the intermediate team, and Orla Cronin with the Cork senior team.”