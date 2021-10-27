Brew cause a stir by holding leaders Lion’s Den in Business League first division league game

Brew Boys 2

Lion’s Den 2

BREW BOYS in their debut season, remain unbeaten in the Sports Gear Direct First Division after being held to a draw by long time leaders Lion’s Den at Fr Ferris Park, Castlelyons last Sunday morning.

In what can be truly called the first Super Sunday encounter of the season, Tom McGrath and Gavin Quirke put Anthony Cody’s home side two up before half-time only for the Den to come roaring back with less than fifteen minutes remaining and level through Sean Lynch and top scorer David Gaffney.

The visitors will see it as a point gained which could prove pivotal and at the business end of the season when the destination of the championship is up for grabs.

Daz Barbers 8

Cork Hospitals 3

Ahead of the Brew Boys/Lion’s Den top of the table encounter on the Sunday, Daz Barbers done everything they could to maintain the pressure on the leaders by putting eight past Cork Hospitals at Mayfield Community School last Friday night.

Kevin O’Donoghue (2), Kieran Buckley, Dean Twomey, Josh Hurley Wilkinson, Jay Clow, Chrissy Barry and a stunning solo effort from Darren Hosford registered the goals for the winners. Tadhg Whelan, Sean Kent and Mike Brady replied for the visitors.

Jay Bazz 1

Longboats 2

Longboats bounced back from their first defeat of the season to Brew Boys by winning a best of three encounter with shield semi-finalists Jay Bazz. Paul Fenn and Liam Cashman scored for the visitors with Jay Bazz captain Brandon Downey on target for the home side.

Trend Micro 3

Finbarr Galvin’s Derrow Rovs. 4

Derrow Rovers won for the first time in seven outings, outscoring Trend Micro by the odd goal in seven at Mayfield Pk. Jake Davies 2, Thomas Gale and Jim O’Callaghan netted for the visitors with Tomas 2 and Alaa Alabbas among the goals for the hosts who remain in mid-table in their first season in competitive football.

VIP Barbers 5

Telus International 3

Callan Dempsey and Darren O’Connor were among the goals for Telus who moved out of the bottom three after a 5-3 win over VIP Barbers. Barbers, without a point so far in the campaign, were well in the contest after goals from top scorer Dean Farrissey, James O’Leary and Reg Ankomah kept the result in doubt right to the end.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

Harp Celtic 1

Jason O’Neill Electrical 1

Harp picked up their first point of the campaign following a 1-1 draw with JONE at blustery Mayfield Park last Saturday afternoon.

After home keeper Darren Keegan made a fine save from a penalty, Eric O’Mahony’s blistering forty yard free-kick put Celtic in front after twenty minute.

With the wind at their back, the visitors pushed for an equalizer and were rewarded with ten minutes remaining when Paudie Cotter ran through from the halfway line before releasing Eoin Duke who rifled his first for his club to the back of the net.

There was still time JONE’s Luke Madden to make a breathtaking save to deny the host’s a first top flight win before the returning Grahame Duffy brought an end to proceedings.

Ben Lynch at left-full and Cian Buckley in the centre of the park were outstanding for Davie O’Mahony’s charges.

Satellite Taxis 4

District 11 0

Unbeaten Satellite moved six clear at the top in what was a fine advert for attaching football by both teams.

Satellite’s greater firepower up front was the difference between the teams at the finish after James Walshe, Breff McCarthy and Brian Doody had a hand in the four goals scored by Walshe (2), McCarthy and namesake Alex McCarthy (2).

Alex McCarthy was Taxis’ outstanding performer on the day and was well supported by the returning Greg Browne.

Both goalkeepers shone throughout in what was a lively encounter, well handled by referee Gordon O’Leary who has drawn lavish praise in recent weeks for his impressive performances in the middle.

Martin Harvey Solicitors 6

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 2

MHS found their scoring touch at Ringmahon Park last Sunday afternoon to hit Healy’s for six.

After Shane Murphy opened the scoring for the visitors, Barry ‘The Monk’ McCarthy, Dave O’Leary and Jamie Lynam netted to give MHS a two goal cushion.

Despite Shane Healy getting Healy’s back into contention from the penalty spot, further goals from McCarthy, O’Leary and Scott Blount sealed a first home win for the hosts.