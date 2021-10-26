Cork footballers set for familiar path in the 2022 season

ONE of the least appealing fixtures awaiting Cork footballers in 2022 is the likelihood of a marathon journey to play Derry in division 2 in the league.

On the basis that the last time the counties met in division 3 in 2020, Derry had to travel the length of the country and back, so you’d expect, when the schedule of games is produced, Cork will head north.

The timing would be relevant because with Option B getting blown out of the water at Special Congress at the weekend, Cork are likely to hop on the bus in February-March instead of May-June.

The weather earlier in the year is almost sure to be typical national league, wet, windy and miserable and that’s just for the match itself never mind the actual driving conditions.

Travelling to Derry might carry some allure later in the season with fine bright evenings and almost certainly more conducive match-day weather, like a dry ball on a dry pitch.

But, it’s one of the repercussions for delegates not backing the motion in enough numbers at vote-time, falling 10 per cent short of the required level to get passed.

Of course, that Cork are set to face Derry away is way down the pecking order in the list of priorities put forward by those supporting the motion.

So, instead of looking forward to a seismic change in the new season, it’s back to the same old tried, tested and boring.

The four provincial councils are feeling smug about themselves and can now get around to the business of organising their senior championships as well as the pre-season warm-up competitions.

At least, new Cork boss Keith Ricken, who is expected to be ratified at next month’s county board meeting, provided everything goes according to plan, can start plotting his inaugural campaign.

He’s sure to be keen on participating in the McGrath Cup to have a look at potential candidates for his squad.

It’s not exactly ideal auditioning circumstances, football in January and all that, but Cork will be up in running in a competition that was played for last in 2020, when it had two groups of three with Limerick defeating the Rebels in the final.

Then, it’s on to the league for games against Galway, Roscommon, Clare, Offaly, Meath and Down along with Derry and Cork can also expect to visit Newry and Tullamore.

And when that is washed and dried, the Munster championship will loom large, Cork and Kerry receiving byes to the semi-finals and meeting again in the final. Yawn!

In Leinster, it will be Dublin and Meath and Mayo-Galway in Connacht. Still, yawning, though Ulster will provide some form of true competition.

Offaly Chairman, Michael Duignan, RTÉ’s excellent hurling analyst, spoke about the strong counties voting against the motion and he has a valid point.

While Dublin and Cork recognise the need for change, Kerry, Galway and Mayo, among many others, decided to stick with the status quo.

Not only is it an insular stance, but smacks of desperation, too, believing the current format is their only chance of getting their hands on the Sam Maguire Cup.

You’d think Kerry would have learned from the past seven years, when Sam passed them by, that Munster actually hinders their All-Ireland chances and they would be better served with a new format.

Considering, too, that county panels would need to be increased to cater for a greater number of games would actually suit Kerry as well, handing them an advantage straight away.

Yet, they appear to be happy to continue with the charade that is a provincial championship just like Mayo and Galway up west.

Mayo are never going to bring Sam home under the current system and a change might also bring about a change in their fortunes, too.

It’s back to the drawing board and a new group to come up with different proposals, hopefully, in time for Congress though unlikely.

They face a daunting challenge trying to appease everyone, particularly, when it became known that some members of the original committee, which produced the motion, actually voted against it.

Talk for change is easy. Implementing it is challenging, but not impossible.