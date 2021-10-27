Corkbeg break Strand’s resolve with comfortable win in the AOH Cup

Corkbeg 3

Strand United 0

CORKBEG swept into the third round of the AOH Cup after a 3-0 victory over Strand United at a blustery Whitegate

It was the home side who started the better of the two teams and they were unlucky not to have taken the lead after just two minutes when Alan Hogan shot narrowly wide with a fine effort. From the get-go, the opposition looked tough to beat as their gutsy side showed huge resilience and desire as they soaked up the Corkbeg pressure very well.

Twelve minutes in and Corkbeg went agonizingly close again with Daniel Creedon’s header hitting the upright after a quality delivery by Jordan Tynan from a corner.

Then, just moments later, some initial clever footwork from Shane Bennett saw the ball fall at the feet of Jordan Tynan who took one touch before drilling a fine effort just beyond the post. Corkbeg started the game extremely well as they settled in promptly – playing some neat football and were unlucky not to have had a score on the board.

Strand registered their first attempt on goal with a long-range strike from 25 yards, but it didn’t trouble the Corkbeg goalkeeper much as he collected the effort comfortably.

On the 20th minute, Corkbeg thought they had taken the lead as Alan Hogan’s effort beat the keeper – only to see a defender get ‘round the keeper to make a last-gasp clearance on the line – much to the relieve of the Strand defence.

Moments later, the opposition’s number one denied Hogan once again with a fine save at his near post.

The Beg were wondering whether this would turn out to be one of those days.

Minutes later, they were accorded an opportunity to put this thought to sleep for ever after being awarded a penalty when Jack Farmer was brought down inside the box.

But, when Shane Bennett entrusted himself to take the penalty, he was denied by the Strand keeper who brought off a miraculous save from his well-struck effort from the spot - it remained goalless.

Just before half-time, Corkbeg were denied once again, this time it was the woodwork that came to Strand’s rescue when it denied Jordan Tynan’s forceful effort.

So, despite Corkbeg’s control of the game of the first 45, it still ended up 0-0 after 45 minutes.

The home side started slowly in the second half, with no real chances created until the 60th minute.

However, the Strand keeper was kept busy on numerous occasions, to keep the game scoreless and must be commended for some excellent saves over a busy period for him.

But, Corkbeg finally got the breakthrough with 25 minutes left. It started with great work by Cian O’Driscoll down the right hand side when he squared the ball across the box and it was Alan Hogan at the back post who rifled home with aplomb.

Dylan O’Neill then entered the game when he replaced Kevin O’ Hanlon and almost had an immediate effect when he went close with his header that just went inches wide of the post. Corkbeg started to develop a very good rhythm now and in fact doubled their lead with 15 minutes to go.

With a neat assist, Jordan Ryan found Shane Bennett who in turn found the back of the net with a tidy low finish to the left of the keeper.

Corkbeg sealed their victory a few minutes later when an initial save from the Strand keeper broke to find its way to Jack Farmer and he drove home to see Corkbeg into the next round with a 3-0 ending to the contest in the end.