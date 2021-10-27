Lakewood progress with ease with a big win over Ringmahon in the CWSSL U12 National Cup

Ringmahon Rangers 0

Lakewood Athletic 6

LAKEWOOD progressed into the next round of the CWSSL U12 National Cup with a comfortable 6-0 win over a spirited Ringmahon Rangers side at Ringmahon Park over the weekend, with Michaela Moynihan hitting a hat-trick and a brace from Katie Horgan who was keeper for Lakewood in the first half.

The visitors had the ideal start when Michaela Moynihan ran straight through the Ringmahon defence in the centre and sent he ball past Zoe Mulcahy for the opening score with less ha a minute on the clock.

Three minutes later Moynihan almost made it two only to see her effort in front of goal go over the bar, but by the 7th minute had doubled her tally when she weaved past her marker and blasted the ball home from inside the area.

Ringmahon were living dangerously, clearing off the line from Clare Murray’s deflection from a corner, but did have a chance on goal in the 14th minute when Abbie McSweeney’s effort from 20 yards went inches wide of the far post.

However, Lakewood continued to press, Faye Honohan’s effort from outside the area going just over, but added two more goals in the space of 90 seconds in the 21st minute courtesy of Ellie Golden at the far post and Moynihan for her hat-trick.

Ringmahon Rangers who played against Lakewood in the CWSSL Under 12 National Cup game at Ringmahon Park recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Ringmahon had a good chance when Leah Meehan French’s shot on goal was deflected by Eadaoin Sheehan for a corner which was subsequently cleared by the visitors who went in at the break 4-0 up Keeper Katie Horgan, then went outfield and made a considerable contribution to the second half, creating quite a few chances in the first few minutes, but was denied by Mulcahy who made a number of outstanding saves to keep her team in the game.

Lakewood kept Ringmahon in their own half, keeper Mulcahy saving well from Horgan, Golden and Faye Honohan as Lakewood pressed forward, forcing corners, but were met by a more formidable back Ringmahon line that blocked every Lakewood goal bound shot on goal.

However, two quick goals in the space of a minute in the 47th and 48th minutes put pay to any potential comeback from the home side, with Katie Horgan’s shot from just outside the area finding the top right hand corner of the net, followed by an unfortunate own goal from a corner from Horgan’s in swirling corner kick.

Ringmahon attempted to come forward, Meehan French managing to pass the halfway line, but were met by a formidable Lakewood back line who duly returned the ball into the Ringmahon half.

Mulcahy continued to impress for the home side, again saving well from Aoibhinn Clerkin, Horgan and Honohan, but it was Lakewood who advanced into the next round with quick fire goals which stunned the Ringmahon side.

Best for Ringmahon were keeper Zoe Mulcahy, Leah Meehan French and Abbie Cronin while best for Lakewood were Katie Horgan, Michaela Moynihan, Clare Murray and Faye Honohan.

Ringmahon Rangers: Zoe Mulcahy, Naomi Cornull, Kaycee Brett, Kelsey Lynch, Ava Murphy, Abbie McSweeney, Maci Murphy, Abbie Cronin, Isabelle Sherlock, Leah Meehan French, Robyn Conway Delaney, Ellie O’Regan, Faye Murphy, Lilly Phair, Tegan Cambridge.

Lakewood Athletic: Eadaoin Sheehan, Ella O’Sullivan, Michaela Moynihan, Ros Ni Loisnaigh, Kattte Horgan, Clare Murray, Aisling Cooper, Ella Kenneally, Ellie Golden, Aoibhinn Clerkin, Ciara Guiney, Faye Honohan.

Referee: Denis Cronin.