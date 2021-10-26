Could provincial prestige be retained in tandem with Proposal B?

Cork lost the 1891 All-Ireland football final.

Hardly news, you might say – and a bit late if it were – but the scoreline in Dublin’s favour was 2-1 to 1-9. At the time, a goal outweighed any number of points before being revalued at five points and set at three points in 1896.

No, this isn’t another ‘make a goal worth more in hurling’ column, but that state of affairs shows that things change. GAA teams once consisted of 21 players, then 17 and now 15. Cork used to play in blue and saffron and play home games at the Athletic Grounds. Team captains were chosen by the county champions and sometimes the manager wasn’t a selector. Losing the Munster or Leinster hurling final used to mean the end of the year.

We could go on, but you get the picture. As the Echo and The Bunnymen song goes, nothing lasts forever – except, maybe, the sanctity of the provincial championships in Gaelic football.

At Saturday’s Special Congress to decide the future direction of the championship, none of the speakers against the so-called Proposal B declared that they were against change per se, but they just couldn’t back this as it currently existed.

One of the main stumbling blocks was the change of schedule for the provincial championships, playing them off in the spring with no link to the All-Ireland championship, which would be based on the league as it currently exists.

With the Ulster championship more competitive than the rest, its supporters feel that such a move would dilute it to little more than a pre-season tune-up and reduce the significance of winning. It’s a viewpoint that cannot be dismissed.

The other main misgiving was that, under the proposed change, the team finishing sixth in Division 1 would be eliminated before the knockout stage while teams from the lower divisions would have a chance of advancing. As pointed out by Cork County Board secretary Kevin O’Donovan, that ignores the fact, in hurling, the winners of the Joe McDonagh Cup can advance while fourth and fifth in the Munster and Leinster round-robins have early finishes to their campaign.

As reported in yesterday’s Echo, O’Donovan feels that something can still be salvaged based on Proposal B but it has to be done quickly. Can the main concerns be addressed while providing meaningful change?

One of the better ideas we came across in recent weeks was something floated by Larry Ryan in the Irish Examiner, namely the threading of the provincial championships through the league schedule, similarly to how league and cup competitions co-exist in football. That would remove the sense of them being a box to be ticked, but would there be the same disconnect when they don’t feed into the All-Ireland? How about retaining that link, after a fashion?

A potential solution would be to have two All-Ireland final pathways, with that traditional route being one of them – play the four provinces and then have the four winners play off, but refer to what used to be the semi-finals as quarter-finals, leaving two teams standing in what we will term as a provincial-route All-Ireland semi-final.

Concurrently, play the leagues during the summer and have the top two in Division 1 go into the All-Ireland quarter-final stage, while third, fourth, fifth and sixth play off for the other two spots (seventh and eighth would of course be relegated). It removes the facility of Division 2, 3 and 4 teams to qualify that way but they would still have the provincial championship and their focus should be on promotion, anway.

Four would then become two for the league-route All-Ireland semi-final. Combined with the provincial-route semi, if there are four different counties standing, then proceed as normal to leave two for the ultimate decider.

If it were to happen that three counties were left – i.e. one county reached the semi-finals via both routes – then that county would go to the final while the other two played off in a semi-final. On the off-chance that the same two teams were the last ones remaining on both sides, then they would simply play off in the final.

It’s not perfect, obviously, and could be regarded as bit too convoluted, even for the GAA; in addition, it also keeps the likelihood of Kerry’s and Dublin’s permanent residency in the last eight fairly high, but then what system wouldn’t?

Ultimately, it’s just an idea. We may be hearing others in the near future.