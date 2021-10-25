Seandún manager Trevor Coleman: Camogie glory will boost all city clubs

TREVOR Coleman from the Na Piarsaigh club had the honour of managing the Seandún side who captured the Cork senior camogie title at Inniscarra’s expense.

He was absolutely thrilled that his charges got over the line, rising to the occasion in what was the city division’s first senior final appearance in 27 years, against a Scarra outfit playing in their sixth successive decider.

“We are really delighted to win and to bring the title to the city clubs,” said Coleman.

“There are girls playing here today who would have been playing senior for the first time but they set about playing with the division and they showed huge pride in representing their club.

“It’s been a hard task but we took each game as it came and game by game we got more confidence.

“With divisional sides, it’s hard to get together but the girls worked away and played with their clubs.

Some of them played two games a week but they did it and never once did they give out they just got on with it.”

Seandún played with the wind in the first half and settled quickly and Coleman was happy with the opening 30 minutes.

“We picked off some great points and it settled us and with the wind in our favour we pressed for scores.

“We knew they would come out strong in the second half and they did.”

Na Piarsaigh and Seandún supporters and players celebrating the SE Systems Cork County Senior Camogie Championship final victory at Castle Road. Picture: Howard Crowdy

As Coleman expected, Inniscarra came at them in the second half and his side were pinned to their collars to hold their lead.

Amy O’Connor’s ability to raise green flags, so often in evidence for Cork, was a critical factor in such a tight game at Castle Road.

“We led at the break by two goals but they really upped the pace in the second half,” said Coleman.

“When they got it down to two points we were under pressure but Amy O’Connor grabbed a vital goal and it turned the game back in our favour.

“Amy has an eye for goal and today she got two that were the difference in the finish.

“All year I had been saying to her pop the ball over the bar, ‘take the point’ but today we said go for it any chance you get and she did.

“I am delighted for the girls and for all who worked with us to make it happen for Seandún.”

Amy Lee also made a penalty save coming down the stretch when the Muskerry outfit were throwing everything they had at Seandún to rescue the game. Lee actually had a penalty of her own denied by Scarra keeper Caoimhe Buckley, but it didn’t matter given their advantage in the closing stages.