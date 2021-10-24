Seandún captain Lauran Homan on a 'dream' season and county glory

SEANDÚN captain Lauren Homan paid tribute to the efforts of all the clubs across the city division as they captured the SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship with a 2-11 to 0-13 win over Inniscarra.

Homan’s St Vincent’s team-mate Amy O’Connor played a crucial part in delivering a title in the division’s first senior final appearance in 27 years, hitting goals in either half.

However, it really was a squad effort, with many players in action across the weekend for their clubs in other competitions.

Homan was overcome with emotion at Castle Road as she gave her reaction.

“It’s just unbelievable to have won a senior county championship, it’s been a dream come through for me personally to captain the team. When I was asked by Trevor the team manager to take on the role earlier in the year I was shocked but delighted to do it.

“Every player gave it everything out there today and all through the campaign we have had to dig deep, a lot of times we have had to play two games a week with our club and division but everybody did it.”

Seandún captain Lauren Homan with the trophy at Castle Road. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Indeed she believed the demanding schedule left the players battle-hardened and bonded.

We only got together twice for training sessions as a group so it wasn’t easy but we did what we had to do and it all came together.”

She paid tribute to Inniscarra, in their sixth final in a row but losing for the third season in succession.

“Inniscarra are a good club team, they really came back into the game and had us under pressure when they got our lead back to two points. We rallied and our second goal gave us a big boost and I think it probably knocked them a bit as they had come back from being six points down.”

Homan went to school with many of the Scarra players, as she resides in the parish and knows how much camogie means out there.

“I know a lot of the Inniscarra girls well as I went to school with some of them and they are a great club and they played their part in a great game.”