Fergal Ryan pleased with maturity of county champions Blackrock

BLACKROCK manager Fergal Ryan felt that the experience of his side came to the fore in Sunday’s Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC quarter-final win over Douglas.

The reigning champions came out on the right side of a 3-16 to 1-12 scoreline in this city derby in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, defeating their neighbours at this stage of the competition for the second year in a row.

Alan Connolly’s goal coming up to half-time put Blackrock 1-6 to 0-6 ahead after they had trailed by 0-6 to 0-3, while Douglas lost Brian Hartnett to a red card immediately after that. Second-half goals from Connolly and Robbie Cotter helped to open up daylight between the sides.

Blackrock's Alan Connolly scores the first of his two goals against Douglas in Sunday's Cork Premier SHC quarter-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“Very happy with the win,” Ryan said.

“Obviously, it was probably made a bit easier with Douglas going down to 14 men. At that time, I suppose the game was in the balance.

“Experience definitely helps and the lads have been in that set-up for the most part of four, five or six years. It could have easily been the opposite way round but, on the day, it worked out for us. It did help they were down to 14, in the sense that it created a little less pressure.

“The players are around long enough and they are even more a mature bunch as the years go on. They have to work things out on the pitch.

We’re always saying to them that, if we’re telling them what to do, it’s too late, it’s already happening on the pitch.

"They’ve come a long way, we’re through to the next phase, which is exactly what we wanted, into a semi-final.”

With the numerical advantage, Blackrock never looked like being reeled in by Douglas and three points after the second-half water break put them clear, even allowing for a growing wides tally.

“It’s very hard to prepare for that,” Ryan said.

“Could we have made more use of it? We probably could, but sometimes a sending-off gets the other team’s dander up.

“They put us under pressure at stages when they were down to 14 men and were maybe unlucky not to get a goal or two more.

“I thought we defended well enough and we created enough chances for ourselves to come out on the right side at the end.”

RECOVERY

They now look forward to a semi-final joust with Midleton. On the injury front, they will hope to have Tadhg Deasy available again after he was forced off in the final group game against St Finbarr’s. He featured briefly as a temporary sub for Alan Connolly and should benefit from training time between now and the Magpies clash, though John Cashman is a doubt.

“Tadhg hadn’t trained,” Ryan said.

“We are trying to mind him, he had a shoulder injury. He came on as a blood sub at corner-forward for Alan Connolly. He is fine. He got a yellow card after coming on so we didn’t want to be down to 14. John Cashman has a knee injury. We will have to wait and see how he is.”