Mayfield hurlers renew rivalry with Sars in IAHC semi-final

A STRONG second-half performance from Mayfield was the catalyst that sent them on their way to victory over Midleton and progress into the IAHC semi-finals in Cobh on Saturday afternoon.

In a game that was played in simply atrocious weather conditions, Mayfield booked their spot in the final four.

Two goals by Shane Duggan and another finish to the back of the net by Kevin Punch proved to be ultimately vital for the city club, who progress into a semi-final battle with Sarsfields.

Speaking to The Echo, Mayfield coach Joe Sheehan outlined how he was pleased with the performance and desire shown by his side, in particular during the second half.

“Very satisfied with the second-half performance. To keep Midleton down to a point in the second half was phenomenal.

“To a man, we were outstanding, throughout the game they played really well. I am delighted with the result.

“We’ve had targets all of the way through. There was one target that we had to try and get over today.

“We will drive it on to the next day and hopefully we will lift it again.”

On the added challenge which was posed to his side of playing in such poor conditions with the driving wind and rain, Sheehan added: “It was a test of character to all players of both Midleton and Mayfield because those conditions were atrocious.

“But in those conditions, we got some decent hurling from both teams in fairness.

“It was very enjoyable in the second half, to keep Midleton to a point in the second half was phenomenal to be honest with you. Our defenders would have to be delighted after that.

“Nicky Kelly gave us a massive lift in the second half and he got onto some serious amount of ball.

“He drives on an awful lot of the rest of the players. Kevin Punch coming in gave a great performance.

“But again it is everyone and it is a 30-man game at this stage with us. We used 20 today and every one of them were super."

All eyes for Mayfield are now on their semi-final duel with Sarsfields. For Sheehan and all associated with this Mayfield side, there is sure to be a good excitement in training over the next week or two.

We set ourselves targets and we are where we are now. Getting to the semi-final was one of those targets and we are delighted to be there.

“It gives us another opportunity to. I think it is Sars we have and we’ll look forward to playing them.

“They are neighbours of ours. We played them a few years ago in a county final. We will hope for the best. We will drive on for two more weeks.

“The year we have had with Covid, it has been the same for everyone really, it has been a late start to the year but we’ve got into it and we are driving on now.

“We are enjoying it and it is nice to still be hurling at this time of the year.”

Mayfield are exactly where they want to be, in the latter stages of the competition. All focus for them now will be doing their utmost to secure the championship glory.