'Hurling is like a religion in Tracton'; Next up is a semi-final with Kilbrittain

THERE was a great sense of relief and joy in the Tracton camp after the game in Mallow on Saturday as the South East side finished impressively to advance to the LIHC semi-final against Kilbrittain.

Frank Lynch, the Tracton coach was ecstatic with their efforts against Milford, where two first-half goals from former Cork senior panellist and club stalwart Michael O'Sullivan proved telling.

Lynch can't wait for the upcoming clash with Kilbrittain.

"It means the world to get back to a county semi-final.

There is a great hurling tradition in Tracton. Hurling in our club is like a religion. We love it."

The new round-robin and tiered structure to the county championships has proved a big hit with club members and GAA fans.

"The group system has teams that are very evenly matched We won two games against Russell Rovers and St Finbarr's but lost out to Lisgoold.

"This time we met a very strong seasoned side in Milford. Even though we won by four points Milford were there right to the end."

The rain and wind didn't make life easy for players from either side.

"It was a very sporting game played in terrible weather conditions.

"It is nice to be still playing hurling now going into November. The group system gives everyone a very fair chance."

While playing numbers in Tracton aren't as big as in the urban clubs around the city, they're still putting in ferocious work to nurture the next generation.

"Underage is strong in our club under a hard-working chairman in Con Kelly.

"Con Kelly, along with the adult chairman Frank Walsh, do the very best for all players and the club."

Frank Walsh said he was delighted that the club can look forward to a county semi-final next month.

"We did not reach a county semi-final since 2010 when we reached the Premier IHC final. That's a long time coming for us.

"We have a strong panel of players again now with a good mixture of youth and experience.

"At the moment we have about eight of the panel who played in that 2010 Premier IHC final.

"Our players are very dedicated, top-class at training and very loyal.

"We are only a small club but big in heart. We will enjoy the weekend but Tuesday night next it will be back to the field."

While Tracton will have it all to do to get their hands on the county title, they showed last Saturday that where there's a will there's a way.