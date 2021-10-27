Valley Rovers remain in the hunt for two county titles

VALLEY Rovers marched into the PIHC semi-final after a gripping contest against Kilworth and a heroic effort after an early red card for Chris O'Leary.

Despite playing for the majority of the game with 14 men, Valleys duly passed what was a very strong test of their mettle.

The Innishannon-based club showed tremendous fighting spirit to ensure that they came out on top with the victory, in a game that was all up for grabs right up until the full-time whistle.

Speaking to The Echo, Valley Rovers manager Noel O’Donovan was pleased that his side came out on the right side of things with the result and progression into the last four. They were beaten by Castlelyons in the group stages but now have a chance to get to the decider if they can defeat Courcey Rovers next month.

The winners will then face Castlelyons, Carrigaline or Ballinhassig.

“Look it could have gone either way but we are delighted with the win in the end. It was a tight game and it could have gone the other way just as quick. So we are happy with it.

“The conditions kind of suited fourteen men a bit because the ball was moving a bit slower. So it didn’t make a whole lot of difference, in the end, the fourteen men because the ball was kind of stuck on the ground for a lot of it.

“Fellas had time to get to the breakdowns and whatever. We are just delighted that we got the win.

“When you win it is always great, but we won’t be getting too carried away. The lads will prepare now for the Football next week and they have a huge test ahead of them.

“There is no point in getting too carried away. It could have gone the other way just as quickly. Look, we will try to work away for the next day.

“We will give it a go now that we are there in the semi-final. But as I said we will just take it one day at a time. It is over now to the Football, so they will prepare for that now.”

A semi-final meeting with Courceys is now set to be on the agenda for Valley Rovers, as while the draw pitted them against Castlelyons, repeat pairings are not permitted.

Valleys will carry real momentum into that encounter, while in the other semi-final Castlelyons will take on the winner of next weekend's Carrigaline v Ballinhassig encounter.

Before Valley Rovers can concentrate on that, however, attention now will turn towards the club’s footballers and their Cork PSFC quarter-final against Castlehaven.

With a number of the Valleys players playing in both codes, they will have plenty to focus their minds, before their final four outing in the PIHC comes around.