Premier SFC: St Finbarr's look best placed to take advantage of Nemo's exit

NO disrespect meant to the fine folk of Capwell, but Nemo Rangers’ exit from the Cork PSFC has given the championship a right shot in the arm, as it heads into the quarter-final stage.

When the southside juggernaut secured their fourth Andy Scannell Cup in six years, as recently August 29, the smart money was on them using that victory over Castlehaven as a springboard to winning the 2021 renewal as well.

They had, after all, seen off two of their 2021 group opponents, Valley Rovers and Douglas, with relative ease in the previous campaign, and there was little to suggest that they would not do so again.

And there lies the danger, or perhaps that should read the beauty, of making assumptions in sport as both Valley Rovers and Douglas scalped Nemo by two points, with Valleys bagging themselves a quarter-final spot and Douglas earning themselves a place in the last four due to being the top-ranked side over the three games played.

Nemo are unlikely to go away, but it would be no surprise for them to head into a bit of a transitional period now, and especially so when you consider that possibly their best underage prospect in recent years, the 2019 minor All-Ireland winner Patrick Campbell, is developing a growing reputation with the oval ball with Munster’s development squad and AIL side Young Munster.

Nemo could certainly have used Patrick Campbell's pace and talent this year, and the way he is going they might never see him in black and green again.

At the start of the year, just over a month ago, in reality, you would have identified Castlehaven, St Finbarr’s and Duhallow as the three sides most likely to push Nemo in the 2021 championship. It is safe to assume that these three were rubbing their hands at the sight of Douglas’ Daniel Harte blasting to the back of Micheál Aodh Martin’s net to send Nemo out and that they will all now fancy their respective chances at being county kingpins this year.

The Haven did not pull up any trees in Group B but still managed to win all of their three ties. Their points difference of +9 tells its own story in that respect, with them needing a last-minute Mark Collins winner to see off bottom side Carbery Rangers by the bare minimum.

Given their victory over Nemo, Valley Rovers are unlikely to have any fear of Castlehaven, with another AIL man, Cork Con’s Billy Crowley their scorer in chief, with 1-11 scored to date.

Valley Rovers' Billy Crowley who scored the winning point against Nemo Rangers, wins the ball from Alan Cronin. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Barrs were gutted to miss out on the long-deferred 2020 final, going down on penalties to the Haven in the semi-final, and were slow off the mark this season, but signs are that they are improving game by game. A fully-fit Ian Maguire would obviously help.

As ever, Steven Sherlock is their top marksman, with 1-14, but Cillian Myers-Murray is not too far behind him on 2-6.

Even though he has only scored five points in his two appearances to date, new arrival Conor McCrickard, a Down senior inter-county footballer, has the potential to be a game-changer.

Their opponents Éire Óg are enjoying a superb first year at this grade and earned their place in the quarter-final stage mainly thanks to a winner-takes-all 1-11 to 0-11 win over Newcestown when Dylan Foley’s second-half goal proved to be the difference. The Ovens outfit really pushed Castlehaven when going down by 2-16 to 2-19 and they will back themselves to put up a big score against the Barrs on Friday night despite starting as clear underdogs.

Duhallow still have a decent pick up in the north-west barony, despite losing the services of the Kiskeam and Knocknagree contingent, who are both now up in Senior A, with famous hurlers Mark Ellis and Conor O’Callaghan being key men, along with Cork inter-county wing-back Kevin Crowley, and former All-Ireland winner Donncha O’Connor, if back to full fitness. They will fancy their chances of overcoming a Clonakilty side who look star-studded in defence, but are over-reliant on Dara Ó Sé for scores.

The championship looks to be a wide-open one now, with the likelihood being that we have not seen the last of the shocks for the year.