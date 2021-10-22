Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 17:27

Cork soccer maestro Denise O'Sullivan cleared to return to Ireland squad

Arm injury had threatened the midfielder's participation in the vital tie away to Finland
Hanna Bennison of Sweden in action against Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland this week. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

CORK star Denise O'Sullivan will travel with the Republic of Ireland women's team to Finland after getting the all-clear following a suspected injury.

O'Sullivan, Saoirse Noonan and Megan Connolly fly the Rebel flag in the squad, though Amanda Budden and Éabha O'Mahony, won't be travelling, with the panel trimmed from 27 to 23.

The playmaking midfielder finished the 1-0 loss to Sweden on Thursday with a suspected arm injury, but following a scan and assessment by the Ireland medical staff she has been given the green light.

The quartet of Budden, O'Mahony, Harriet Scott and Jessica Ziu will not be part of the group that departs Dublin on Saturday as the squad has been whittled down to the match-day 23.

Ireland will take on Finland in their second 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday, in Helsinki, live on RTÉ2 from 4pm.

