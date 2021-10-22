Cork hurling: IAHC final four will be decided this weekend

THE make-up of the semi-finals of the Co-op SuperStores Intermediate A Hurling Championship will be finalised on Saturday, while one team will be dropping down to the lower intermediate grade.

Sarsfields and the 2020 Lower Intermediate champions Castlemartyr had the best records in the round-robin section of the fourth hurling tier and so they are able to sit back and await the sides emerging from the two quarter-final ties this weekend.

Cobh is the venue at 4pm for the clash of Mayfield and Midleton's second team. Like Castlemartyr, Mayfield had beaten Blackrock and Douglas before the sides’ meeting in the final group game. While the East Cork outfit came out on top, meaning that Mayfield finished in second place, the city side will look to show that that was a blip.

They had a number of players, such as Shane O’Donovan, Nicky Kelly, David O’Neill and Kevin Punch, involved with the Seandún divisional side in the senior championship, which has benefited them. Midleton finished second in Group C, a point behind Cloughduv and a point ahead of Kildorrery. Aaron Mulcahy and Pádraig O’Keeffe have impressed for the Magpies.

Cloughduv’s first-round draw with Kildorrery meant that they were unable to finish on full points, ultimately resulting in them being the group winners that must negotiate the quarter-finals. Aghabullogue, beaten in the 2020 IAHC final by Éire Óg in August, provide the opposition in a Muskerry derby which takes place in Ovens at 4pm.

A four-point win over Meelin in their final game was enough for Cloughduv to take top spot, with Seán O’Connor netting two goals while Brian and Mark Verling were among the points, as ever, along with Mark Walsh and Odhran O’Driscoll.

Cloughduv's Mark Verling. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

After the county final defeat, Aghabullogue were then beaten by Sarsfields in their first group match before bouncing back to beat Glen Rovers and Dungourney and advance to the knockout stages. Matthew Bradley, Dan Ó Duinnín, Ian Barry-Murphy and Shane Tarrant ensure that there is no shortage of firepower for the Coachford side.

The relegation clash is an all-city clash between Blackrock and Glen Rovers, with Ballincollig the venue at 2pm. Eoin O’Farrell and David Cashman featured for Blackrock, who finished bottom of a group involving Castlemartyr, Mayfield and Douglas. The Glen were beaten by Sarsfields, Aghabullogue and Dungourney.

With time tight in terms of finishing the championships – bear in mind that the clocks go back next weekend – all games are slated to finish on the day, with extra time and penalties used if required.