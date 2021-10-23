Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 10:25

Passage v St Vincent's: City division hurling final will be a special occasion

Passage have never won the Seandún JAHC while the Saints are hoping to bridge a gap of 70 years at Ballinlough
St. Vincent's Blake Murphy breaking through the Nemo Rangers defence during their City Division Junior Hurling League clash at Rathpeacon. Picture: Mike English

John Coughlan

THERE is always a special atmosphere at Ballinlough for the Junior A Hurling Championship final and the clash on Sunday, 2.30pm, between Passage and St Vincent’s is sure to attract a bumper attendance to city division headquarters.

Hard to believe Passage have never managed to win this title and legendary coach Teddy McCarthy believes it will be a nostalgic occasion for both clubs.

“I have told the lads any final you win in any grade has to be earned and St Vincent’s have a very decent squad."

The role of dual players in the Passage club has affected their preparations according to the man who won All-Irelands in both codes for Cork.

“Last year’s football championship ran into this year due to Covid and that tied up many players and in a nutshell look there will be excuses as all I am asking for is a much-improved display from our previous games in the run-up to this final.”

There is little doubt Passage will go into this final as raging hot favourites as they have players that have experienced competing at this level for a number of years.

In Cian McCarthy, they have a full-forward who has experience playing in the red and white of Cork at the highest level and with Sars.

St Vincent’s have this year put a lot of work into preparing for this championship and club chairman Thomas Gould is looking forward to the big day.

“When you haven’t won a junior hurling title for 70 years there is certainly a famine in your club and we would like to think that we will be able to make a breakthrough in this grade so that we can one day get back to playing at a higher level,” said Gould.

The Vincent’s chairman praised all concerned with the team for the hard work they have put in this season.

“It’s difficult being dual club but many city clubs are in the same position and I know from speaking with the lads they are all looking forward to enjoying the experience of playing in a city final."

The Saints have some quality hurlers and in Blake Murphy, an U17 hurling All-Ireland winner with Cork four years ago.

At centre-back Darren O’Regan has wonderful pace and the Sorensen brothers Keith and Adam ably assist him in defence with the solid Ryan Fielding.

Looking at both sides they have quality in key positions but finals are all about players that turn up on the big day.

Too close to call but with the excellent Brian Coniry the man in the middle we are guaranteed a final of quality hurling that will be played in a sporting manner.

Passage hurlers on brink of a first Junior A City Division hurling title

Republic of Ireland v Sweden - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Cork soccer maestro Denise O'Sullivan cleared to return to Ireland squad

