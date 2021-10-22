Cork basketball: John Coughlan previews all the weekend action

Meanwhile, it has been an eventful week for The Address UCC Glanmire as their Canadian professional Taylor Claggett decided that playing in Ireland was not for her and she duly departed.
Tomorrow, Glanmire have a tough test when they welcome Killester to Upper Glanmire Sports Complex in what should be a competitive Women’s Super League clash.
Tradehouse Central Ballincollig will hope to maintain their unbeaten record in the Men’s Super League when they entertain NUIG Maree tomorrow at Ballincollig Community School.
It has been a great start to the campaign for Ballincollig but coach Kieran O’Sullivan believes there are no easy games in the Men’s Super League.
“We are happy with the start but there is no complacency going to creep into our game as many of the sides in this league are evenly matched,” said Kieran O’Sullivan.
Looking back on the Killorglin game coach O’Sullivan believes the performance of American Andre Nation deserves a special mention.
Looking ahead to the NUIG Maree game coach O’Sullivan believes they will have to come out firing against a very balanced side.
“They made life difficult for Neptune but fell short in the last quarter and that’s a warning for us as we know they have talent capable of posing us problems.”
The westerners have decent Americans in Jeryn Lewis and Deandre Jackson and Balllincollig will have to be at it in defence to curb their threat.
On present form, it's hard to look beyond a Ballincollig win.
C & S Neptune travel to play Tralee Warriors. The cauldron of the Tralee Sports complex is a difficult venue for any side to win at and Neptune will need to be at their best to overcome the Warriors.
The Warriors are rumoured to have recruited a second American but their first signing Aaron Calixte is a serious talent that has the ability to light up many venues around the country in this campaign.
It will be interesting to see if Kieran Donaghy returns to the basketball floor after helping his club Austin Stacks win the Kerry Senior football championship.
This is the first of two big games against Cork opposition as next week they will host Ballincollig in the opening round of the National Cup.
Credit to the Neptune player-coach Colin O’Reilly he is very professional in how he sets up his team.
Looking ahead to the game assistant coach Darren Geaney believes Neptune are progressing.
“Look we know its early days and we are also aware that Tralee Warriors will be difficult opposition on their home court but we have no fear of them as we give all teams the respect they deserve,” said Darren Geaney.
The return of Catalonian guard Aleix Tarradellas will be a huge boost for Neptune as he is close to full fitness and this is a game that could well go down to the wire.