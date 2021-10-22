Cork GAA: John Horgan breaks down the club hurling relegation battles

FOR every good news story that the club hurling round-robin format has brought on Leeside, there are a couple of not-so-good ones too where clubs find themselves immersed in a struggle to retain their current status and to avoid being relegated.

Nobody wants to see a club, a club that puts in as much good work as the rest do lose its status but that’s the cold reality if you do not make the desired impression in the three games that you play at the group stage.

The system is fair, you get to play three games, three opportunities to try and stay afloat and, unfortunately, if things don’t work out for you, you find yourself in that situation.

The margins are very thin and some clubs who are involved in a relegation struggle are only in it because of an inferior points difference.

Next weekend, Charleville and Carrigtwohill will contest the relegation play-off in the Cork County Premier SHC.

The loser will be relegated to the Senior A competition next season, no longer seated at the top table.

Both clubs finished bottom of the pile in their groups, Carrigtwohill failing to win or draw any of their three games, Charleville losing two and drawing one.

Eoghan Murphy, Sarsfields, shoots from Justin Oke, Carrigtwohill. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

For Charleville, it’s a much-changed situation from last season when they won a tremendous tussle with Fr O’Neill’s to win the Senior A competition. In the final, they trailed their East Cork rivals by nine points but recovered sufficiently to win by the bare minimum in the end.

For Carrig, where they are concerned, it’s 10 years ago this year when they came out of nowhere to lift the most cherished prize in Cork hurling.

It was one of the most emotional days headquarters has ever witnessed when a very fancied Cork IT team were beaten.

That team was backboned by superb hurlers like Niall McCarthy, Noel Furlong, Seanie Farrell, Rob White, Micky Fitzgerald, Colm O’Connell, Tomas Hogan, Sean Flannery among others. Unfortunately, when time caught up with those players, it was very difficult to replace them and despite the fine work being carried on within the club and some very good, young players coming through, they now find themselves in this situation.

Both Charleville and Carrigtwohill were involved in two very difficult groups, Charleville against the Rockies, Barrs and Erin’s Own with Carrig facing Midleton, Sars and Na Piarsaigh.

Charleville, on the basis of what transpired at the group stage, securing a point against Erin’s Own and giving a good account of themselves against the Rockies, will start favourites to retain their status but in these types of games there are many factors to deal with and plenty of tension.

In the Senior A championship on the last weekend of the month, Cloyne and Bandon will go head to head to try and avoid being pushed back down to the Premier intermediate grade. Both find themselves in this situation as a result of garnering nothing from their three group games.

Admittedly, in both cases they were amongst some of the leading contenders for outright honours.

Both clubs are at a rebuilding stage and have lost key players because of the passage of time and it’s never easy to get back to where you once might have been.

But in these great clubs the cause will continue to endure irrespective of the outcome.

Cloyne, as all know, contested three county finals in a row a good number of years ago but their gallantry did not reap the dividend it surely deserved.

The Premier Intermediate grade is fascinating insofar as three teams finished bottom with no victories and points difference decreed the two teams that would contest the relegation battle.

Youghal were one of the teams to end up pointless but by the skin of their teeth they survived.

They finished with minus 19, one point better off than Watergrasshill and 18 points better off than Aghada.

So it’s an all East Cork derby between the Hill and Aghada to decide who drops down with Youghal just avoiding the trapdoor.

In Intermediate A, the second teams from Blackrock and Glen Rovers will contest that particular relegation match after both lost their three group games.

Meanwhile, can the Douglas senior hurlers emulate their footballers in trying to unseat the reigning county champions.

The footballers ousted Nemo Rangers last Sunday to reach the semi-final, the first time they had beaten their near neighbours at this level of the championship. Now it’s the turn of the hurlers against Blackrock on Sunday as they try to make it through to the semi-final.

At both ends of the championship divide, the pot is really starting to boil now as the battle for hours and preservation of status intensifies.

Such has been the successful impact of the format in all the championship grades, the line dividing success and failure has been very thin in a lot of instances, a point here or a point there making all the difference.

But the overriding message has to be, it’s a very fair and equal system.