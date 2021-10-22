Cork ladies football club previews: Mourneabbey on course to win back title

MOURNEABBEY are one game away from reaching their eighth Cork senior ladies football championship final in a row following their win over Inch Rovers last weekend.

They have been the most consistent club side in ladies football now for some time and will be determined to win back their title, which they surrendered to West Cork last season.

In the semi-final, they will be at home to Kinsale, while the other tie sees Éire Óg at home to Bride Rovers.

Last weekend new Cork manager and also Mourneabbey manager, Shane Roynane’s side proved too strong for Inch Rovers as they won by 4-18 to 2-7.

Inch knew they needed a draw at the very least to qualify but with Mourneabbey also needed points to secure top spot, and with home advantage, this was always going to be a tough ask for the East Cork side.

The only points they dropped on the way to the semi was against Aghada, who held them to a draw a number of weeks ago, one that was nearly costly to the reigning All-Ireland club champions.

There were plenty of pluses for Ronayne, one of which was seeing Cork star Ciara O’Sullivan back in action, after a bad shoulder injury she picked up against Meath in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Afterwards Shane said: “It was great to have Ciara O’Sullivan back from injury. The work rate from everyone on the team was excellent. We are delighted to be back in the county semi-final.”

Mourneabbey's manager Shane Roynane and Niamh O'Sullivan celebrate after an All-Ireland club win. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Inch will now face Clonakilty in the Senior B championship, a game they will be fancied to win, with the likes of Angela Walsh, Annie Walsh, Sarah Harrington, and Anne Marie O’Connor in their side.

A midweek win over Fermoy meant Inch went into their final round-robin game knowing what they had to do to qualify, but in the end, the home side were just that big too strong for them.

Also, last Sunday Fermoy were on the road as they travelled to Aghada, with a place in the semi-finals of the Senior B championship at stake. The quarter-final was due to take place this weekend but the two sides agreed to play the round-robin game for the points and the place in the quarter-final.

In the end, Fermoy ran out winners and will now face the trip to St Val’s in the semis.

While all this was going on both Éire Óg and Bride Rovers were watching on to see what was going to play out in the Senior A championship. The former were already through, whilst Bride needed Mourneabbey to win to ensure they were still in with a chance of going through, which they did on scoring difference over Inch.

But before all those games are played there are a number of other important fixtures on over the bank holiday weekend. Tomorrow sees Mourneabbey take on Glanmire in the U16 A final at Whitechurch, 2pm, and on Monday the U16 C final sees Tadhg McCarthaigh take on Erins Own at Bandon, with a 3pm start.

Sunday sees Watergrasshill take on O’Donovan Rossa in the Junior B final.

Kate O’Donovan, Mallaidh O’Neill, Emer McCarthy, Fionnuala O’Driscoll, Laura O’Mahony, Triona Murphy, Fiona Leonard and Jessica Beechinor were to the fore in O’Donovan Rossa’s semi-final win over Nemo Rangers.

Watergrasshill have impressed on their run to the final, with group stage wins over Courcey Rovers, Funcheon Gales and Nemo Rangers, before beating Rockbán in the semi-final.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY

U16 A championship final: Mourneabbey v Glanmire, 2pm at Whitechurch.

SUNDAY

Junior B final: Watergrasshill v O’Donovan Rossa.

Intermediate semi-final replay: Valley Rovers v Araglen Des Buí, at Brinny.

MONDAY

U16 C championship final: Tadhg McCarthaigh v Erins Own, at Bandon, 3pm.

SUNDAY, October 31

Senior A championship semi-finals: Mounreabbey v Kinsale, 1pm; Éire Óg v Bride Rovers, 4pm.

Senior B championship semi-finals: Inch Rovers v Clonakilty; St Val’s v Fermoy.

Junior A championship semi-finals: Castlehaven v Douglas; Dohenys v Naomh Aban.