Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 11:20

Memory of Danny Crowley honoured in U12 final as Barrs meet Ballincollig

U12 P1 Football Cup is named after the Carrigaline player who tragically passed in 2013
Memory of Danny Crowley honoured in U12 final as Barrs meet Ballincollig

Douglas with the Danny Crowley Cup, after victory in 2019, the last time it was played, making it six in a row for the city club. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Rory Noonan

WHILE the main focus of attention for most will be on the hurling championship games over the weekend there is another very important one taking place on Friday night, 7.30pm.

It always attracts a large crowd as the final of the Danny Crowley Cup will be played at Carrigaline GAA Club on Friday night.

Danny Crowley was a member of Carrigaline GAA Club, when he sadly passed away on November 29, 2013, at just 13 years of age.

The late Danny Crowley
The late Danny Crowley

In October 2012 he was diagnosed with leukemia and played his last game for the club at U12 level. Because of that, his family wanted to donate a cup at that age level and it will be used for the Premier 1 League, which will now be played for the Danny Crowley Cup.

Last year, due to the pandemic, the cup wasn’t played for, but if the 2019 final is anything to go by then it should be a great game as St Finbarr’s take on Ballincollig in the decider.

Again due to the pandemic it wasn’t able to be played in its normal format so a decision was made some time ago that the U12 winners in the Mid-South region would take on the winners of the East region in the final.

Last Saturday the Barrs beat the defending champions Douglas, who were going for seven in a row, to take on the Village, who lost out in the final in 2019. 

Both clubs are going for doubles, as Ballincollig won the P1 U12 Hurling Cup, beating Midleton, while the Blues got the better of Blackrock in the P1 Hurling Shield final.

Danny’s father, Donal, said the family was delighted to donate the cup in his memory as he loved playing GAA and rarely missed a training session not to mind a match.

He thanked all in Carrigaline and all those who had raised money for a number of charities in Danny’s name, including the Leukaemia Association and Ronald McDonald House.

Over the last number of years, they have raised substantial sums for various organisations, including proceeds from a Christmas Day swim, which is growing in popularity year after year.

Girls from Carrigaline at Myrtleville during the Danny Crowley Memorial Christmas Day Swim. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Girls from Carrigaline at Myrtleville during the Danny Crowley Memorial Christmas Day Swim. Picture: Howard Crowdy

He wished the two teams playing in the final the best of luck and said he was looking forward to the game.

Even though he passed away so young, Danny had played at Croke Park with Carrigaline during a half-time football tie between Cork and Mayo. In that game, he scored 2-1 and showed just what a class player he was turning into.

Chairman of Rebel Óg, Michael O’Mahony, thanked the family and said his untimely passing was a huge tragedy not only for his family but also for the wider GAA community and especially all those involved in Carrigaline GAA Club.

He said he had no doubt the final would live up to the high standard and excitement of the last number of years and looked forward to the game at Carrigaline.

He congratulated Carrigaline for the occasion they made the final and said it was a special night for all involved.

He said that no doubt Danny would be observing the game from on high and would be first on the pitch if he was still with us.

The game is scheduled for a 7.30pm throw-in at Carrigaline tomorrow night.

Read More

Rebel Óg Minor Football: St Finbarr's land Premier 1 title after a thriller with St Michael's

More in this section

Search on for new Cork camogie manager as Rebels pick up 10 All-Star nominations Search on for new Cork camogie manager as Rebels pick up 10 All-Star nominations
Bride Rovers footballers celebrate their third junior A championship win with victory over Cobh Bride Rovers footballers celebrate their third junior A championship win with victory over Cobh
Flogas Irish Amateur Open Championship Peter O’Keeffe becomes first golfer since Padraig Harrington to win the Irish Close and Open in same year
rebel ogcork gaa
Simon Zebo 19/10/2021

Simon Zebo returns to Ireland rugby squad for the first time since 2017

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more