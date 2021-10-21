Memory of Danny Crowley honoured in U12 final as Barrs meet Ballincollig

WHILE the main focus of attention for most will be on the hurling championship games over the weekend there is another very important one taking place on Friday night, 7.30pm.

It always attracts a large crowd as the final of the Danny Crowley Cup will be played at Carrigaline GAA Club on Friday night.

Danny Crowley was a member of Carrigaline GAA Club, when he sadly passed away on November 29, 2013, at just 13 years of age.

The late Danny Crowley

In October 2012 he was diagnosed with leukemia and played his last game for the club at U12 level. Because of that, his family wanted to donate a cup at that age level and it will be used for the Premier 1 League, which will now be played for the Danny Crowley Cup.

Last year, due to the pandemic, the cup wasn’t played for, but if the 2019 final is anything to go by then it should be a great game as St Finbarr’s take on Ballincollig in the decider.

Again due to the pandemic it wasn’t able to be played in its normal format so a decision was made some time ago that the U12 winners in the Mid-South region would take on the winners of the East region in the final.

Last Saturday the Barrs beat the defending champions Douglas, who were going for seven in a row, to take on the Village, who lost out in the final in 2019.

Both clubs are going for doubles, as Ballincollig won the P1 U12 Hurling Cup, beating Midleton, while the Blues got the better of Blackrock in the P1 Hurling Shield final.

Danny’s father, Donal, said the family was delighted to donate the cup in his memory as he loved playing GAA and rarely missed a training session not to mind a match.

He thanked all in Carrigaline and all those who had raised money for a number of charities in Danny’s name, including the Leukaemia Association and Ronald McDonald House.

Over the last number of years, they have raised substantial sums for various organisations, including proceeds from a Christmas Day swim, which is growing in popularity year after year.

Girls from Carrigaline at Myrtleville during the Danny Crowley Memorial Christmas Day Swim. Picture: Howard Crowdy

He wished the two teams playing in the final the best of luck and said he was looking forward to the game.

Even though he passed away so young, Danny had played at Croke Park with Carrigaline during a half-time football tie between Cork and Mayo. In that game, he scored 2-1 and showed just what a class player he was turning into.

Chairman of Rebel Óg, Michael O’Mahony, thanked the family and said his untimely passing was a huge tragedy not only for his family but also for the wider GAA community and especially all those involved in Carrigaline GAA Club.

He said he had no doubt the final would live up to the high standard and excitement of the last number of years and looked forward to the game at Carrigaline.

He congratulated Carrigaline for the occasion they made the final and said it was a special night for all involved.

He said that no doubt Danny would be observing the game from on high and would be first on the pitch if he was still with us.

The game is scheduled for a 7.30pm throw-in at Carrigaline tomorrow night.