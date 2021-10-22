PIHC: Valley Rovers versus Kilworth will be a cracker

APART from the three premier senior hurling quarter-finals, it is a relatively quiet hurling weekend on Leeside, with many knockout encounters put back to October 29-31.

There are no Co-op SuperStores SAHC games taking place, while the PIHC grade has just one match down for decision. That is on Sunday at 3pm, when Kilworth meet Valley Rovers.

Courcey Rovers and Castlelyons have taken the automatic semi-final spots in the third hurling tier after having the best two overall records in the group stage of the competition while Kilworth are the third seeds after coming out on top in Group C.

They went into their final match a point behind the already-qualified Ballinhassig but a one-point win saw them claim first place. Will Condon and Jamie Sheehan got the goals for the North Cork outfit and if they are to progress further then they will look to that pair, Eoin Carey and Noel McNamara.

Valleys are busy on two fronts with their premier senior footballers looking forward to a quarter-final tie with Castlehaven. They finished second to Castlelyons in Group C, with Cormac Desmond’s late goal crucial in earning victory against Watergrasshill. Chris O’Leary Eoin O’Reilly are likely to be key in the event of a Valleys victory.

LIHC

In the lower intermediate grade, Kilbrittain and Lisgoold are safely in the semi-finals and the one other member of that quartet will be decided on Saturday while someone will also drop from that level to the junior ranks.

Milford were the winners in Group C, coming out best on scoring difference after they finished level on four points with both St Catherine’s and Ballygarvan. Their clash with Tracton at 4pm in Mallow should be an interesting one, with the south-east side having finished to Lisgoold in what was a tough group on paper. Brian Murphy, Killian O’Gorman, Anthony Watson and Tommy Curran will fire Milford’s hopes while Tracton will look to Mark Byrne, Ronan Walsh, Joseph Kingston and John Good. The other quarter-final takes place next week as Argideen Rangers meet Ballygarvan.

Also on Saturday, Riverstown is the venue for a 2pm meeting of Grenagh and Russell Rovers. Both sides had group stages to forget, each losing three matches. Rovers were in the 2020 LIHC final as recently as August, losing to Castlemartyr, but since then they have been beaten by Lisgoold, Tracton and St Finbarr’s while Grenagh fell to Ballygarvan, Argideen Rangers and Kilbrittain.

The injury-enforced absence of Josh Beausang has been costly for Rovers, who will look to Brian Hartnett and Kevin Moynihan. Grenagh are likely to be influenced by Niall Doherty and Séamus Cronin.