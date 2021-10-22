Cork GAA: Your guide to the Premier SHC quarter-finals

THE second spot in the Co-op SuperStores Cork PSHC semi-final will be claimed at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight as Midleton go head-to-head with East Cork neighbours Erin’s Own (7.30pm).

A meeting with another Imokilly outfit, Sarsfields – who took the automatic semi-final spot as best group winners – awaits Erin's Own if they win. However, Midleton can't face Sars again, having already clashed in the group stages, which means they'd have to take on one of Douglas-Blackrock and Imokilly-Glen, depending in results.

Erin’s Own flirted with danger on the final day of group action, almost losing to the already-eliminated Charleville before a draw was enough to take top spot from Blackrock on a head-to-head tie-break. Eoghan Murphy landed 13 points in that game Robbie O’Flynn played a major role in their fightback.

Erin's Own's Mark Collins gathers the ball with team-mate Robbie O'Flynn and Charleville's Jack Meade in close proximity. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Midleton finished second to Sars in their group, losing the final match with both sides assured of progress beforehand. Conor Lehane, Luke O’Farrell and Sam Quirke have been prominent for the Magpies thus far.

The other two quarter-finals take place on Sunday afternoon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. At 2pm, Douglas take on Blackrock in what is a repeat of the clubs’ meeting at the same stage of the competition.

Back then, the Rockies came out on top and went on to win the title, their first since 2002, but this time the tables are turned. Douglas took the overall second seeding after winning their group consisting of themselves, Glen Rovers, Newtownshandrum and Bishopstown.

Douglas possess a wealth of attacking talent in the form of Shane Kingston, Alan Cadogan, Brian Turnbull and Diarmuid O’Mahony while Eoin Cadogan and Mark Harrington bring valuable experience to the defence.

Blackrock’s defence of the title began with a defeat to Erin’s Own in their opener but they got back on track with a win over Charleville and then came out on the right side of their winner-take-all final match with city rivals St Finbarr’s.

Alan Connolly, Michael O’Halloran and Robbie Cotter lead the Rockies line though Tadhg Deasy could be an absentee after being forced off injured against the Barrs. Garry Norberg and the Cashman brothers, Niall and John, are key figures at the back for Fergal Ryan’s side.

FIREPOWER

Whichever of the city sides come through will be paying close attention to the 4pm game in the Páirc as they will be against either Imokilly or Glen Rovers in the last four. Again, once the avoidance of repeat pairings doesn't become a factor.

Having suffered defeat to Douglas, the Glen then beat Bishopstown and were asked some tough questions by Newtownshandrum in the last group match before taking the victory that guaranteed them second place in the group.

Patrick Horgan’s prodigious scoring power was again to the fore in that game in Glantane, notching 2-13 out of a total of 2-20 in their one-point triumph. Dean Brosnan and Simon Kennefick help to ease the scoring burden on Horgan while Stephen McDonnell and Robert Downey man the central defensive slots for the northsiders.

The game is of course a repeat of the 2019 county final, when Imokilly completed the first three-in-a-row since St Finbarr’s won from 1980-82 inclusive. Last year, the East Cork divisional side were beaten by UCC and didn’t make the quarter-finals but victories over the College and then Seandún ensured that they made it back to the competition proper.

Ciarán Cronin’s side were without Séamus Harnedy, Cork U20 centre-back Ciarán Joyce, Kieran Histon and Anthony Spillane and any of those would add class to a team where Brian and Barry Lawton, Shane O’Regan and Liam O’Shea have impressed thus far.