CWSSL: Anna Cronin hits a hat-trick for Lakewood U13s at Riverstown

Home side battled hard throughout this GE Healthcare CWSSL U13 Premier Division clash, but Lakewood had too much firewpower
Lakewood, who defeated Riverstown in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U13 Premier Division match, at the GACA Grounds. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Howard Crowdy

Riverstown 0 Lakewood 6

LAKEWOOD had a seemingly comfortable 6-0 win over Riverstown in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U13 Premier Division match at the GACA grounds, but the scoreline didn’t reflect a competitive game, with three goals scored in the final six minutes.

The visitors did show their intent from the kick-off when Sarah Galvin’s cross found Emily Langan at the near post and she sent the ball past Riverstown keeper Orlaith McGrath inside the first 30 seconds.

Lakewood had two good chances in the 13th minute when McGrath saved well from Tamara Moynihan, with Anna Cronin’s chance going over the bar. At the other end Lakewood keeper Nadia Kozub gathered the ball ahead of Faye Cronin’s run as the home team looked for an equaliser.

Lakewood continued to pile on the pressure, having a shot cleared off the line from a corner while Sile Óg Walsh’s effort was saved by McGrath who also did well to prevent Moynihan from adding to the scoreline.

Leading 1-0 at the break, two minutes into the second half Lakewood doubled their tally when Anna Cronin broke on the wing and sent the ball into the back of the net from 15 yards.

Four minutes later Lakewood added another when Sonya Szmansha’s powerful shot from the edge of the area gave McGrath no chance and the visitors were now well in control.

Chances continued to fall for Lakewood with McGrath making a number of outstanding saves and blocks, somehow keeping her team in the game, saving well from Langan, Moynihan, Cronin, and Sara Adamowicz, and two attempts on goal from corners making a double save in a packed six-yard box.

McGrath was fortunate to collect a corner kick right on the far post after the ball bounced off her and the post as Lakewood were pressing and creating chances all across the pitch.

Riverstown attempted to come forward with Lauren Walsh running through the centre only to be denied by a strong Lakewood backline, who swiftly dealt with any incursion into their half, while Riverstownfought for every ball and certainly did themselves proud with some excellent tackles and passing moves.

Lakewood finished the game with three quick goals in six minutes; two from Cronin and one from Moynihan, despite McGrath’s best efforts, but the visitors claimed all three points and their second win of the season.

Best for Riverstown were McGrath, Olivia Goulding, Lauren Walsh and Faye Cronin while Tamara Moynihan, Sonya Szmansha, Anna Cronin and Sara Adamowicz were best for Lakewood with Anna Cronin scoring a hat-t-trick for the visitors.

The Riverstown team. Picture: Howard Crowdy
The Riverstown team. Picture: Howard Crowdy

RIVERSTOWN: Orlaith McGrath, Olivia Goulding, Jessica McCarthy, Sophie Browne, Aoileann Boyle, Aoife, Lauren Walsh, Hannah Donovan, Faye Cronin, Lucy Lou O’Brien, Yliza Magabilin.

LAKEWOOD: Nadia Kozub, Isobel Goggin, Roisin Darby, Aimee O’Connell, Maeve Daly, Niamh Corcoran, Emily Langan, Sarah Galvin, Tamara Moynihan, Sonya Szymansha, Anna Cronin, Sara Adamowicz, Natalia Adamowicz, Emily Tobin, Sile Óg Walsh.

Referee: Dave O’Donoghue

