Search on for new Cork camogie manager as Rebels pick up 10 All-Star nominations

THE Cork County Camogie Board have assembled a crack squad to select the new senior manager.

Paudie Murray recently vacated the role he served with distinction from 2012, after guiding the Rebels to four All-Irelands. They came up just short in this year's decider against Galway, but Murray had already decided to move on whatever the result, moving on to become Cork minor hurling manager.

Cork will seek applications to replace the former Cloughduv, Dohenys and St Finbarr's player, and they will be assessed by Rena Buckley, Marian McCarthy, Linda Mellerick, Ger Cunningham and Damien Quigley. Murray was key in modernising Cork's approach and his successor will need a mixture of experience, confidence and drive.

Midleton native Jerry Wallace would seem an obvious choice to step up from minor, having landed two All-Irelands, in 2018 and '19. He first came to prominence as a trainer with the Cork hurlers in the noughties and also had successful spells with Antrim and Limerick.

Whoever comes in, they'll be taking over a panel packed with talent, as Cork received 10 All-Star nominations.

Goalkeeper Amy Lee, defenders Libby Coppinger, Laura Hayes, Laura Treacy and Saoirse McCarthy, midfielders Hannah Looney and Ashling Thompson, and forwards Chloe Sigerson, Katrina Mackey and Amy O’Connor are on included on the list of 36 contenders, with the awards set to be announced on November 26.

Cork's Saoirse McCarthy was nominated for an All-Star. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Looney has recently moved abroad for work, as did captain Linda Collins. It's unclear yet if they'll be available for the Rebels in 2022.

The statement from the Cork board read:

'Cumann Camogíochta Contae Chorcaí have announced this evening that a Cork Camogie Senior Management Selection panel has been formed. The panel is made up of former camogie players and hurlers, experienced inter-county managers and administrators.

'All of the panel members are successful in their own rights on and off the pitch and bring a wealth of knowledge to the table.

Speaking about the challenge that faces Cork Camogie in finding a new manager, chairperson Mairead Donovan said: "It’s a daunting challenge to follow in the footsteps of Paudie Murray and his team.

As Cork is a premier county where camogie is concerned, it is our duty to ensure those taking over the team build on the foundations that currently exist and bring us to the next level.

"As a county, our players, clubs and county expect and deserve nothing less. We, as a board, are excited to enter the next phase and we have no doubt, given the calibre of the panel, that the right person and team will lead Cork for the season ahead."

The panel members are:

Rena Buckley

A leading female sportswoman both on and off the pitch. Rena quietly finished her masters while playing both camogie and ladies football and intercounty level and is now the owner of her own successful physiotherapy business.

Rena is the most decorated camogie player to date and the only member of the panel who is still togging out with her club senior team, Inniscarra. In fact, Rena has a county final ahead of her next weekend. With 18 All-Ireland medals and 11 All-Stars to her name, we are all very familiar with the talent that is Rena Buckley. Having just recently retired from inter-county camogie, her own personal experiences will bring a player's perspective to the panel.

Marian McCarthy

Marion has been the board liaison with the Cork senior team for the last number of years and will have invaluable knowledge to bring to the group. Marian is a former player, has served as an officer for Cork camogie for almost 20 years, is president of St Finbarr's camogie, and is a selector with the St Finbarr's senior camogie team.

Marian's first-hand experience, knowledge of all aspects of the running and managing of inter-county teams brings depth and experience to the group.

Linda Mellerick

Former All-Ireland winning captain with eight All-Ireland medals to add to her 10 national league and countless other accolades won over a 21-year inter-county career. Linda captained Cork to All-Ireland success in 1993 and 1997.

She manages a successful professional career alongside her love for camogie and is a regular camogie reporter with The Echo. Her spirit and leadership qualities make her a valued member of the panel.

Damien Quigley

Was part of the committees that were instrumental in recent years in putting together three management teams for the Limerick senior hurlers and will bring unique knowledge and experience to the group. As a former Limerick hurler and a member of Na Piarsaigh, Limerick, Damien is well known for his work-rate both on and off the pitch.

With two Limerick county titles, one Munster club title, two Munster inter-county titles, two NHL titles and an All-Star to his name he has a vast personal knowledge of working with different managers over the years. His professional life has mimicked his Hurling career and he has risen to the top of his game. Damien is a welcome addition to the panel.

Ger Cunningham

Ger will bring both a player's and a manager's perspective to the table. Having spent more of his life on the pitch than off and wearing the No 1 for the Cork hurlers for 20 years, he would bring a wealth of knowledge to any panel. Ger has experienced and enjoyed success both as a player and as part of management teams both at club and inter-county levels.

Between the All-Ireland titles, NHL, All-Stars, Munster club and and six club county titles Ger has a vast array of scenarios to rely on which makes him a key part of this process.

'Cork County Board would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the panel members. We fully understand the task ahead won't be easy but we trust in your judgement. The application format will be available from Monday and further details will be made available from that date.'