Business League: Mark Sheedy spot on for Satellite Taxis in over Jay Buzz

Satellite Taxis 3 Jay Bazz 2

SATELLITE TAXIS were pushed all the way by First Division Jay Bazz before advancing to their fourth Sports Gear Direct Shield final in five years.

A Red Geaney corner led to Damien O’Mahony glancing in the opener for Satellite before a Breff McCarthy penalty was brilliantly saved by Mark Sheedy only for Geaney to convert the rebound and send Taxis in two up at half-time.

However, a determined Jay Bazz got back in the tie through Sam Heffernan’s sublime lob before Darren McGrath cracked in a bullet header to square up the tie. With penalties imminent, O’Mahony swung the tie Taxis’ way and there was still time for Sheedy to save another O’Mahony penalty before referee Jim Hennessy brought an end to proceedings.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

Jason O’Neill Electrical 1 Marlboro Trust 3

Goals from Kevin McMahon, Tom Frawley, his third in the last three, and Colm O’Driscoll had the visitors three up at half-time.

A better second-half display by JONE was rewarded with a fine strike by Paudie Cotter from outside the area.

OBS 4 District 11 1

Both OBS and District were searching for their second win at Ballea Park last Friday night.

Colm O’Brien and Eoghan Brennan scored for the hosts before Caolan O’Callaghan reduced the deficit on the stroke of half-time. A solid OBS 11 went on to seal the points with further goals from O’Brien and Fletcher Fynn.

Harp Celtic 0 Martin Harvey Solictors 7

MHS were in sparkling scoring form against luckless Harp Celtic going three up inside the opening half hour through Luke Magee, Chris O’Connell and Alan O’Driscoll.

After Harp keeper Darren Keegan saved a penalty, Solicitors’ keeper Barry McCarthy knocked in a fourth from the penalty-spot which was followed by further second-half goals from Magee, Matt Tiffany and Scott Blount. Tony O’Leary rattled the crossbar for Celtic from a free-kick with five minutes remaining.

Sports Gear Direct First Division:

Lion's Den 5 Trend Micro 1

The Lion’s Den roared to a seventh win in eight outings to stay top. Top scorer David Gaffney and Dean Buckley banged in two apiece along with Sean Lynch. Trend Micro’s response came courtesy of Sebastian Sepulveda. Buckley’s 35-yard strike was the goal of the game in a contest in which Sean Taggart and Tim O’Donovan excelled.

Suro Cars 1 Cork Hospitals 5

Cork Hospitals picked up a much-needed win to move above Suro Cars in the table after Sean Kent (2), Alan Cooper, Conor O’Halloran and Richie Maher netted the goals for the winners. Gearóid Collins scored for the hosts midways through the second 45. Jonathan Jordan and Aaron O’Mahony shone for the visitors.

Longboats 0 Brew Boys 4

Anthony Cody’s Brew Boys put four past unbeaten Longboats to stay on the coat tails of leaders Lion’s Den. Goals from Tom McGrath, Mike Aherne, Gavin Quirke and Trevor Hynes maintained the visitors 100% winning run which has now stretched to seven in the league.

Co Council 5 VIP Barbers 0

Council’s rise up the table continued with a comfortable win over VIP Barbers . Kieran O’Regan, Szymon Glowczak and Robert Susek eased the hosts into a three-goal half-time lead before Susek went on to register a hat-trick with two further second-half goals.

Top-scorer Mario Fosca didn’t feature in the goals but impressed along with Ian Scott and Kevin Murphy.

Telus International 0 Daz Barbers 6

Daz Barbers romped to their biggest win of the season, scoring six unanswered goals courtesy of Kieran Buckley (3), Kieran O’Donoughue, Dean Twomey and Pa McAuliffe. Twomey and McAuliffe were the pick of the winners’ 11.

Finbarr Galvin’s Derrow Rovers 1 The Weigh Inn 3

The Weigh Inn, after a bright start fell away in recent weeks, won for only the second time against second from the bottom Derrow Rovs. Killian Kelleher (2) and Frank Field were among the goals with Rover’s consolation coming from Kyle Buttimer.

Centenary FAI Junior Cup second round:

UCC 4 Doolan’s Cow 1

Both Business League teams Doolan’s Cow and UCC Utd bowed out while playing Cork AUL opposition, alongside each other, at the Farm last Sunday morning.

Doolan’s went close on a couple of occasions in the first-half but fell behind five minutes into the second 45 when Michael Connolly put the hosts in front.

After Connolly added a second 10 minutes later and Steven Bradfield netted a third from a penalty , David O’Sullivan reduced the deficit in the 75th minute. However, Connolly sealed the tie for the College from a penalty with the last kick of the game.

UCC United 2 Donoughmore Athletic 3

Dave Foley opened the scoring for United after ten minutes only for Mickey Johnson to level within two minutes.

Aidan O’Shea put Athletic in front in the 26th minute before Gokhan Dumlupinar equalised from the penalty spot with 20 minutes remaining. UCC’s brave comeback was ended when Steven Looney scored a third for the visitors in the 76th minute.