Premier SHC: Douglas hurlers ready for huge derby showdown with Blackrock

DOUGLAS impressed in the group stages of the Co-op SuperStores Cork PSHC, but manager Mark O’Callaghan is keen for them to maintain their progress as the knockout section starts.

The city side topped Group A, taking maximum points from games against Glen Rovers, Newtownshandrum and Bishopstown. Next up for them is a joust with reigning champions Blackrock in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday (2pm) and O’Callaghan knows that the real thing is beginning now.

“A hundred percent,” he says.

“You’re into knockout hurling now, it’s a completely different championship when you get to this stage.

“The group games were three out of three but we feel that there’s more in us and we now need to come up a gear. You lose on Sunday and that’s your championship done, everyone forgets about the three group wins.”

Douglas’s campaign began with a stall-setting victory against the 2020 defeated finalists the Glen while their knockout spot was assured after overcoming Newtown. Even with qualification guaranteed, there was no complacency against Bishopstown.

“The attitude of the lads all year has been outstanding,” O’Callaghan says.

“No matter what position you’re in, you want to win every game. That’s the way we approach it and we set our stall out with the first win against the Glen.

“Three wins was the goal at the start of it and we did that, but I’d still think that our performances – definitely in the second and third games – would be enough to get us through a quarter-final so we have to up it for Sunday.

“As I said though, the lads have been brilliant and they’re looking forward to the challenge.”

With so many Douglas involved at inter-county level, the advent of the split-season has been a big help in terms of preparation for the county championship.

“It’s a completely different situation,” O’Callaghan says.

“Last year and this year, we had the full run-in. When they come back, it’s from a near-professional set-up and they bring that attitude with them and the other lads feed off it.

“It’s great, it really brings up the intensity and the drive in training. It’s worked very well for us.”

DUAL DIAMONDS

In tandem with the hurlers’ progress, Douglas have been going well in the premier senior football championship, claiming the one automatic semi-final spot after Sunday’s win over Nemo Rangers.

Brian Hartnett and Nathan Walsh are starters on both Douglas sides, while there are more dual players on the two panels, but O’Callaghan and football boss Ray Keating work well together.

“Myself and Ray have a great relationship,” he says.

“We grew up on the same team underage, we would have been friends before this and we won’t let this disrupt that!



We communicate very well and we make sure that the lads aren’t being burnt out. It’s fairly straightforward anyway, the championship is pretty much every second weekend so you train with the team that’s going to be playing that weekend.

“After Sunday, they were back in with us again on Tuesday and Thursday.

“Regardless of the code, you want Douglas to win. The lads were on a high coming in to us this week and everybody’s mood is up, the same with the junior footballers winning as there’d be some of them part of our group.

“Once you keep that momentum going, it keeps the confidence up and it’s great going forward.”

Sunday’s game is a repeat of last year’s quarter-final, which Blackrock won by five points. This time around, Douglas have the higher seeding while the Rockies finished second to Erin’s Own in their group but O’Callaghan doesn’t see it as a case of Douglas trying to avenge that loss. Instead, it’s just about making it to the semi-final.

“There’s no element of revenge,” he says.

“They beat us fair last year and they were worthy county champions, they showed great resilience against UCC and the Glen.

“We feel that we didn’t play up to what we could and that there’s more in us, but you wouldn’t say that we deserved to win that game. They were that step ahead of us on the day and that’s the level we have to come up to this year.”