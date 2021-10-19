Valley Rovers manager thrilled with win over Carrigaline

VALLEY Rovers manager Paul Holland believes his side are fully deserving of their place in the quarter-finals of Bon Secours Premier Senior Football Championship following their incredible 5-12 to 0-8 win over Carrigaline in Ballinhassig on Sunday.

The men from Innishannon came into the game believing that only a win would be enough to see them progress to the knockout stages of the competition and if results elsewhere went as expected, they would need a significant winning margin to make it through.

And the latter is exactly what they got as following a tight win over Nemo Rangers and a narrow loss to Douglas, they comprehensively defeated Carrigaline by 19 points to sail through to the latter stage of the tournament, without any assistance.

“We’re delighted that we are through and I think it’s deserved,” said Holland shortly after full time.

“We were very disappointed with our performance against Douglas, we just didn’t turn up on the day.

“There were two weeks of hurling after the Nemo Rangers match so we never got to meet up after that game and I think it had a small bit of an effect on us for the Douglas match, we weren’t tuned in fully at all.

“Douglas came at us that day, they deservedly won the game, they should have won by more but we were very disappointed with that.

“We came down today concentrating on winning this game by a number of points so we wouldn't have to depend on anyone else.

“I’m very happy with our performance today. It was a pressure game, we had to come down, we were looking at the scoreboard knowing we had to win by a certain amount of points to guarantee we progressed.

Valley Rovers' Kevin Canty reaches out for the ball ahead of Carrigaline's Kevin Kavanagh. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“The message was to win each quarter by as much as we could, we broke it down to 15 minutes because we couldn’t look any further than that.

“We could’ve lost focus because of that but I’m delighted with the work rate and the focus we had.” Holland named eight players in his starting 15 and three more on the bench that also featured for the club’s hurlers in their win against Watergrasshill the weekend previous, which also secured their progression to the knockout stages.

One of those was Eoin O’Reilly, who emerged from the bench to score 3-2, and the manager believes the structure needs to change going forward to protect these dual players.

“The new championship is great for the spectators but the dual players there, this is their seventh week in a row.

“They have to face Kilworth now next weekend and whoever we get in the draw then the weekend after that.

“It’s a great system but dual clubs are going to suffer big time and you are going to end up having players pick one code and give up the other which is not what we want.

“They will have nine championship matches, nine weeks in a row I mean… professional soccer players in England barely do that!

“These guys are working Monday to Friday 9-5 as well. The system is excellent for excitement and the spectators but the structure is absolutely crippling dual clubs.

“We have a strong bench there and if you have a starting jersey you are going to have to use it because there are guys there on the bench well capable of playing senior football.

“All the substitutes had an impact there today and that is what you need. You are going nowhere without that at this level"