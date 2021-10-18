Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 07:00

FAI Intermediate Cup: Leeside snatch victory from Tramore in extra-time

Cracking clash between between MSL sides went the way of the hosts
FAI Intermediate Cup: Leeside snatch victory from Tramore in extra-time

Tramore Athletic's Stephen Dorney and Leeside's Eoin Horgan tussle for the ball during the FAI Intermediate Cup at Little Island. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John O'Shea

Leeside 3 Tramore Athletic 2 (after extra-time)

LEESIDE came out on top after extra-time following an entertaining FAI Intermediate Cup second-round clash with Tramore Athletic at Leeside Park on Saturday.

This was a performance that showed strong character from the MSL First Division Leeside, who were two down at half-time.

They refused to throw in the towel, though, and their persistence in the latter stages of this contest paid off.

Leeside's Stephen Griffen shoots past Tramore Athletic's goalkeeper David Horgan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Leeside's Stephen Griffen shoots past Tramore Athletic's goalkeeper David Horgan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

From the outset, this had a strong feel of a competitive cup tie. However, it was Second Division Tramore who struck first to take the lead in the opening stages of the first half when, from the edge of the penalty area, Ryan McCarthy drilled his strike impressively to the net, giving home keeper Ryan Scanlon little chance.

Leeside looked to muster a response and Julius Leke got a strike away from long range.

Tramore continued to pose a danger with Patrick Horgan heading wide from inside the box and Sean O’Connor having his attempt on goal blocked down.

The visitors did go into the break with a second goal to their name after Eoghan Markey scored from close range and at that stage, Tramore were looking good to progress.

But whatever was said to the Leeside players at half-time had the desired impact as the home side pulled a goal back early in the second half through Stephen Griffin

Heading into the final quarter of normal time, Tramore had a golden chance to wrap up the tie. But Sean Turner fired over on the counter with only Scanlon to beat, while McCarthy also forced a great save out of the keeper.

Leeside continued to look a threat whenever they got the opportunity to get forward and they sent this cup tie into extra-time with less than five minutes remaining with a well-taken Kevin Cody finish from just outside the penalty area.

The exchanges continued to be keenly contested as we headed into extra-time and Tramore went close with a header from Josh Burton which was well saved by Scanlon, while McCarthy raced through before hitting a low strike which was saved comfortably by the keeper.

But it was Leeside who took the lead when Brendan Horgan headed home after a delivery into the box.

Despite late Tramore pressure, Leeside fought it out to the very end and ensured that they were the ones who progressed into the next round.

LEESIDE: Ryan Scanlon; Dylan Stansfield, Adam Horgan, David Smiddy, Julius Leke, Stephen Griffin, Kevin Cody, Brendan Horgan, Nathanial Gumbo, Darren Hayes.

Subs: Eoin Horgan for Hayes (38), Mark Mullen for Murphy (67), David Ahemafula for B Horgan (105).

TRAMORE: David Horgan; Ciaran O’Donovan, Shane Finn, Stephen Dorney, Daniel Jenkins, Josh Burton, Eoghan Markey, Sean O’Connor, Ryan McCarthy, Patrick Horgan, Thomas Murphy.

Subs: Sean Turner for O’Connor (59), Conor McCarthy for Dorney (65), Simon Kennedy for Murphy (110).

Referee: Keith Callanan.

More in this section

Cork City's Eva Mangan included in Ireland U19 squad Cork City's Eva Mangan included in Ireland U19 squad
Watford v Liverpool - Premier League - Vicarage Road Cork keeper Caoimhín Kelleher helps Liverpool to victory over Watford
Netherlands v Republic of Ireland - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier Amanda Budden one of five Cork players included in Ireland squad
mslcork soccer
Flogas Irish Amateur Open Championship

Peter O’Keeffe becomes first golfer since Padraig Harrington to win the Irish Close and Open in same year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more