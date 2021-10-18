FAI Intermediate Cup: Leeside snatch victory from Tramore in extra-time

Leeside 3 Tramore Athletic 2 (after extra-time)

LEESIDE came out on top after extra-time following an entertaining FAI Intermediate Cup second-round clash with Tramore Athletic at Leeside Park on Saturday.

This was a performance that showed strong character from the MSL First Division Leeside, who were two down at half-time.

They refused to throw in the towel, though, and their persistence in the latter stages of this contest paid off.

Leeside's Stephen Griffen shoots past Tramore Athletic's goalkeeper David Horgan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

From the outset, this had a strong feel of a competitive cup tie. However, it was Second Division Tramore who struck first to take the lead in the opening stages of the first half when, from the edge of the penalty area, Ryan McCarthy drilled his strike impressively to the net, giving home keeper Ryan Scanlon little chance.

Leeside looked to muster a response and Julius Leke got a strike away from long range.

Tramore continued to pose a danger with Patrick Horgan heading wide from inside the box and Sean O’Connor having his attempt on goal blocked down.

The visitors did go into the break with a second goal to their name after Eoghan Markey scored from close range and at that stage, Tramore were looking good to progress.

But whatever was said to the Leeside players at half-time had the desired impact as the home side pulled a goal back early in the second half through Stephen Griffin

Heading into the final quarter of normal time, Tramore had a golden chance to wrap up the tie. But Sean Turner fired over on the counter with only Scanlon to beat, while McCarthy also forced a great save out of the keeper.

Leeside continued to look a threat whenever they got the opportunity to get forward and they sent this cup tie into extra-time with less than five minutes remaining with a well-taken Kevin Cody finish from just outside the penalty area.

The exchanges continued to be keenly contested as we headed into extra-time and Tramore went close with a header from Josh Burton which was well saved by Scanlon, while McCarthy raced through before hitting a low strike which was saved comfortably by the keeper.

But it was Leeside who took the lead when Brendan Horgan headed home after a delivery into the box.

Despite late Tramore pressure, Leeside fought it out to the very end and ensured that they were the ones who progressed into the next round.

LEESIDE: Ryan Scanlon; Dylan Stansfield, Adam Horgan, David Smiddy, Julius Leke, Stephen Griffin, Kevin Cody, Brendan Horgan, Nathanial Gumbo, Darren Hayes.

Subs: Eoin Horgan for Hayes (38), Mark Mullen for Murphy (67), David Ahemafula for B Horgan (105).

TRAMORE: David Horgan; Ciaran O’Donovan, Shane Finn, Stephen Dorney, Daniel Jenkins, Josh Burton, Eoghan Markey, Sean O’Connor, Ryan McCarthy, Patrick Horgan, Thomas Murphy.

Subs: Sean Turner for O’Connor (59), Conor McCarthy for Dorney (65), Simon Kennedy for Murphy (110).

Referee: Keith Callanan.