Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 22:32

Kinsale golfer John Murphy shares third place at prestigious event in Spain

€11,000 prize for Murphy after an ultra-consistent week at the Challenge Tour event saw him finish 16 under par
Kinsale golfer John Murphy shares third place at prestigious event in Spain

John Murphy plays his tee shot on the first hole at Emporda Golf Club. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Stephen Barry

JOHN Murphy produced a walk-off eagle to take a share of third place at the Empordà Challenge in Girona, Spain.

The Kinsale golfer took home €11,000 after an ultra-consistent week at the Challenge Tour event saw him card a fourth consecutive round of 67 for a 16-under total.

Entering the final day four shots back, Murphy never fully put himself in position to win on a front nine that saw two bogeys cancelled out by two birdies.

But while Murphy played the front nine in one-over this week, he excelled on the back nine, taking it for 17-under with no dropped shots across the four days.

On Sunday, he took the momentum of his birdie-three at the ninth with birdies at 12 and 13 before walking off with his eagle on 18 - his third of the week and second at that hole.

France's Julien Brun held his nerve finishing with eight successive pars for a 69 to close out a one-shot victory on 18-under ahead of Jonathan Thomson of England, who set the clubhouse target with a 62 that featured 11 birdies.

Overnight leader alongside Brun, Andrew Wilson, finished in a tie for third with Murphy, Jeremy Freiburghaus, and Jesper Svensson.

The Tour moves on to the Challenge Costa Brava next week, which is held at the same Empordà Golf venue, with the top 45 in the Road to Mallorca standings then advancing to the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final at the start of November.

Murphy is currently 69th, having jumped by 19 places, and needs a similar performance on the Costa Brava to make the cut.

Read More

Peter O’Keeffe becomes first golfer since Padraig Harrington to win the Irish Close and Open in same year

More in this section

Cork City's Eva Mangan included in Ireland U19 squad Cork City's Eva Mangan included in Ireland U19 squad
Watford v Liverpool - Premier League - Vicarage Road Cork keeper Caoimhín Kelleher helps Liverpool to victory over Watford
Netherlands v Republic of Ireland - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier Amanda Budden one of five Cork players included in Ireland squad
cork golfother sports
Flogas Irish Amateur Open Championship

Peter O’Keeffe becomes first golfer since Padraig Harrington to win the Irish Close and Open in same year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more